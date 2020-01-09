DiVine of Annapolis CD Release
Award-winning gospel artist “DiVine of Annapolis” is celebrating its 27th anniversary and CD release at 4 p.m., Sunday at Fresh Start Church on 120 N. Langley Road. The event will feature performing guests like The Christian Cavaliers of Annapolis, The Mitchellvillette of Glen Burnie, Wendy Peterson and Unity of Fayetteville and other performing groups from the greater Baltimore area. The event, featuring soul food and other food vendors, will be emceed by radio personality Doresa Harvey (The Mid-Day Diva), Stephanie Williams McDonald of VSC Christian Radio and TV and Jean Cobb-Alston at WFBR 1590. Tickets are $20 in advance, $25 at the door and $7 for children 12 and under.
Donut Mile
For those who want to simultaneously fulfill a sweet tooth while getting exercise, Charm City Run Annapolis is hosting a Donut Mile run at 7:30 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 11 at 1910 Towne Centre Boulevard. Runners are challenged to eat four donuts and run a mile in four laps, consuming one donut each lap. If you think you will throw up from the sugar and strenuous activity, you better not. Runners who vomit must run an extra penalty lap. Prizes will be rewarded to the three fastest men and women. Registration is $10 and goes toward The Light House shelter.
MLK Jr. Awards Dinner
Anne Arundel County’s largest celebration of Dr. King’s birthday will take place at 6 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 17 at La Fontaine Bleue in Glen Burnie. The dinner and awards reception will recognize, among others, Maryland Attorney General Brian E. Frosh, winner of the Courageous Leadership Award, and Thornell Jones, Maryland’s 46th Attorney General and winner of the Dream Keepers Award, who participated in the March on Washington in 1963. The Naval Academy Gospel Choir will perform at the event that’s co-sponsored by the U.S. Naval Academy and St. John’s College. Tickets to the award ceremony and dinner are $70. You can purchase tickets at http://www.mlkjrmd.org/ or by phone at 301-538-6353.
The Man in Black: A Tribute to Johnny Cash
A Johnny Cash tribute begins at 8:00 p.m. Monday at Rams Head On Stage. Doors open at 7:00 p.m. Johnny Cash tribute artist, Shawn Barker, captures the character of Cash by bringing strikingly similar looks, voice and mannerism to the stage while performing Cash’s defining “Man in Black.” Tickets are $39.50 for the 21 and older show.
The Diary of Anne Frank
A theater production of The Diary of Anne Frank opens at 10 a.m., Thursday at Hammonds Lane Theater in Brooklyn Park. Tickets are $5 for students, $10 for adults. The play follows the life of Anne Frank, a Jewish girl living in Nazi-occupied Amsterdam in 1942. For more booking information, contact Nicole Caracia at Ncaracia@chesapeakearts.org or call 410-636-6597.
Historic Annapolis Winter Lecture Series
Historic Annapolis is kicking off its winter lecture series at 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 15, at O’Brien’s Oyster Bar and Seafood Tavern on Main Street. The first lecture will cover the history of Annapolis from the town’s creation in the 17th century to its present. Senior historian Glenn Campbell will break Annapolis’ history down while highlighting the heritage that makes the city special and unique. An optional dinner will be served at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 for the lecture, $28 for the lecture plus dinner.
Big Bad Voodoo Daddy
California swing band Big Bad Voodoo Daddy is playing two shows at 8 p.m. on Tuesday and Wednesday at Rams Head On Stage. The venue added a second show, which showcases a blend of classic jazz, swing and Dixieland sound, due to popular demand. The swing band and its original members have been touring around the country since it began in the early ’90s and performed on several late-night talk shows and the Super Bowl Halftime Show. Big Bad Voodoo Daddy promises a show with high energy and original horn-infused music. Tickets are $59.50 for the 21 and older show. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Ballet for Adults
The Gampopa Center is hosting drop-in ballet classes for adults 18 years and older at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday. Anyone interested in learning about ballet or refreshing past ballet experience is invited to join the class taught by a trained ballet teacher and dance/movement therapist. Drop in classes are $15. The Gampopa Center is holding Saturday ballet classes throughout the year.