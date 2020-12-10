Guide to the weekend: Anne Arundel annual Christmas performances going online, a virtual fashion show and more

The wreaths are currently on display at the participating businesses and can be seen on the chamber’s website or Facebook page. Online raffle tickets can be purchased for a chance to win your favorite wreath. A panel of judges will select several “best of class” wreaths during a Facebook Live event from Westfield Annapolis at 5 p.m. Wednesday. The raffle is open to the public, and tickets are $10 for one ticket, $20 for three tickets and $40 for six tickets. To see the wreaths or purchase tickets, go to the chamber’s website at annearundelchamber.org.