Guide to the weekend: Christmas is on the way with events encouraging volunteer work, safe entertainment and more

The Sistah’s of Annapolis Social Club, King’s and Queen’s Corvette Social Club and Annapolis Recreation and Parks presents the annual Santa’s Drive-By Giveaway. It is also sponsored by the Seeds of Change Ministry and the Pip Moyer Recreation Center. The giveaway takes place from 9 a.m. to noon at 273 Hilltop Lane in Annapolis. It will be held at the Woods Memorial Presbyterian Church at 611 Baltimore Annapolis Blvd. in Severna Park.