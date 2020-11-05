Entertainment guide: Great Pumpkin Dropoff, Annapolis Artisans Market holiday show, outdoor sketch night and more

Log in to Historic Annapolis’ online lecture on gardens and gardening in early Annapolis at 7 p.m. Nov. 12. The lecture will highlight the William Paca House and its reconstructed 18th-century garden, along with gardens elsewhere in Annapolis and the British Atlantic World. Bethany McGlyn will lead the talk exploring the construction and design of gardens, along with the stories of the gardeners who maintained them. Registration is $15 and can be made at annapolis.org.