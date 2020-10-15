Guide to the weekend: Pumpkin painting, fall happy hours, outdoor yoga, wine tasting and more

Before the frost creeps in this winter, enjoy some outside activities this fall. October is a time best spent at wineries, apple orchards and pumpkin patches. Although many classic holiday-themed events like haunted forests are canceled or held at a distance this year, here is a list of “thrilling” alternatives to check out this spooky season.
Hello October
Annapolis band Pressing Strings is performing at Julep Southern Kitchen & Bar starting at 4:30 p.m. for the locale’s “Hello October!” fall celebration from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. The fall event is replacing the restaurant’s annual “End of Summer” celebration that was canceled due to rain. The event will feature live music, all-day food and drink specials, and a gift card raffle raising funds for Anne Arundel Food Bank.
New Moon Outdoor Restore
Duffy Perkins, an instructor at Blue Lotus Yoga & Barre, will lead a special moonlit yoga class on a floating platform at Annapolis Sailing School from 7:30 to 8:45 p.m. Friday. Attendees will receive calming and soothing essential oils to apply during the practice, along with bolsters and blankets for a comfortable yoga practice. Tickets are $25. Registration can be made at bluelotusannapolis.com.
Historic Lynx
Lynx, a towering historic sailboat, will be docked at City Dock in Annapolis until Nov. 1. The Lynx is an interpretation of a privateer ship of the same name. The original Lynx was an American Clipper Schooner built by Thomas Kemp in 1812 in Fells Point, Baltimore. The ship sailed out of Nantucket on an educational tour. Staff aboard the ship offer tours that teach attendees about privateer ships and their work during the post-colonial period in American maritime history. Tours are free to the public.
Feelin’ witchy
Wine & Design paint bar in Annapolis offers a variety of take-home, online and in-person Halloween painting events. The studio is hosting an in-studio class starting at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, followed by several online nights where attendees can pick up paint kits with a pre-sketched canvas, a color printout, plate for mixing, paint, and brushes. Online classes are taught by Zoom in a two-hour class. Painting prompts include a pumpkin harvest, a scarecrow, a date-night inspired Nightmare Before Christmas image, and more. The classes are at 7 p.m. Thursday, at 1 or 6 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday. Tickets range in price and can be purchased at wineanddesign.com.
Pumpkin painting
Kittens in Cups, a cat cafe located on Defense Highway, is hosting a pumpkin painting arts and crafts event from noon to 1:20 p.m. Sunday. Paint a pumpkin of your desired design while snuggling with cats, all of which are available for adoption through SPCA of Anne Arundel. The cafe typically has around 20 cats on hand.
Boney James at Rams Head On Stage
Boney James, a Grammy-nominated saxophonist, is performing at 8:30 p.m. Sunday at Rams Head On Stage. James is touring with his new CD “Solid,” his 17th studio album. Tickets are $65 and can be purchased at ramsheadonstage.com.
Walk to End Alzheimer’s
The 2020 national Walk to End Alzheimer’s is taking place around Annapolis starting at noon Sunday. Retirement home Heritage Harbour is leading a walk starting with an opening ceremony at noon before the 12:30 p.m. walk-through neighboring communities. Register at act.alz.org under the name “Right at Home, Anne Arundel County.”
Online wine tasting
Bin 201 Wine Sellers is hosting an online wine tasting starting at 5 p.m. Oct. 22 led by winemaker Tim Fulnecky from Field Recordings vineyard in Paso Robles, California. The vineyard produces brands Fableist, Wonderwall, Alloy Wine Works, Shell Creek, Holly Hock and Fiction. Email info@bin201.com to sign up for the tasting. Registration brings a 10% discount off the individual wines or 15% off if you purchase either of the tasting four packs. Shop online or in-store for delivery or pick up.
Wigs ’n Witches
Rams Head On Stage is back and so is drag! Shawnna Alexander and Victoria Bohmore are the hosts of a Halloween themed drag dinner experience starting at 4:30 p.m. Oct. 25. The 21 years and older event features a “wickedly good meal” and fabulous entertainment featuring entertainers M’ara M. Diamond, Jordin Jamison and Krystal Nova. Masks must be worn at tables besides when eating. Tickets are $20 and can be purchased at axs.com/events/396798/wigs-n-witches-a-drag-dinner-experience-tickets.