Guide to the weekend: Food drives, holiday tree lighting, oyster pop-up, Midnight Madness and more

Coronavirus cases are surging in Maryland, Anne Arundel County and the country rapidly, leading to reimposed restrictions on the size of gatherings and causing many events to cancel to keep citizens safe.
Some traditional Annapolis and Anne Arundel County activities like Lights on the Bay and Midnight Madness will continue on a smaller scale while staple holiday events like the East Port Yacht Club lights parade is canceled to ensure groups of people don’t cluster to see the outside show.
Lights on the Bay
SPCA of Anne Arundel County is holding its 26th annual Lights on the Bay drive-thru holiday light show starting Saturday until Jan. 2. The 2-mile scenic drive along the Chesapeake Bay through Sandy Point State Park. Around 70 animated and stationary light displays will illuminate the roadway with specific displays dedicated to historic Annapolis and Naval Academy midshipmen tossing graduation caps into the air. Children can participate in a nightly scavenger hunt, challenging them to find items within the show, answer display-related questions and enter a drawing to win prizes. Sandy Point State Park is located off Route 50, at exit 32, near the Bay Bridge. The show is open to drivers each night, including holidays, from 5 to 10 p.m. Admission is $20 per car. Large passenger vans, minibuses and trolleys are $30. Buses are $50. 3D glasses are also available to buy with park admission to make the already magical light show come alive.
Oyster pop-up shop
Chesapeake Bay Foundation is offering an opportunity to buy oysters from local farmers with the pick-up in Annapolis. A pop-up oyster shop will be held Tuesday from 4 to 6:30 p.m. at the foundation’s Philip Merrill Environmental Center on 6 Herndon Ave. Orders must be placed by Monday at noon. Oysters can be purchased from ShoreThing Shellfish for $12 for a dozen oysters, $35 for 50 oysters and $60 for 100 oysters. Order online at shorethingshellfish.com/online-store.html.
Local Comic Shop Day
Third Eye Comics is hosting a Local Comic Shop Day from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesday at all its locations, including Annapolis and Waldorf. The fourth annual comic shop day celebrates the joy of collecting comics by selling limited releases, offering 20% off signed books and free giveaways.
Midnight Madness
The annual shopping event is moving forward without the usual live music show or refreshments typically offered. The event will be held after Thanksgiving starting Dec. 3 until midnight and the next two proceeding Thursdays until midnight. There will still be free parking available, but the city will encourage shoppers to use curbside pick up or access businesses’ online shopping portals. The city will no longer be closing down Main Street and Maryland Ave to discourage crowds. The city is also encouraging businesses to extend their hours on Fridays and Saturdays to help spread out when shoppers come downtown.
Thanksgiving Zoom wine pairing
A new restaurant on the Annapolis scene, Smashing Grapes Kitchen and Wine Bar, hosts a Zoom wine pairing session at 11 a.m. Friday to get people in the Thanksgiving spirit. With many families at home and looking for options to spend time with loved ones, the restaurant is inviting participants to learn how to best pair wines with holiday favorites. Participants will also discover sweet and bold wines that can punch up the Thanksgiving meal this year. The restaurant is also selling to-go Thanksgiving dinners for people looking to forgo cooking. Email ekruszewski@uproarpr.com or call 305-389-2285 to RSVP and receive the link to join.
Annapolis Towne Centre tree lighting ceremony
Annapolis Towne Centre’s 12th annual tree lighting ceremony will look a bit different this year to avoid drawing crowds. The center is hosting two events that are now sold out, but other activities are planned throughout December. Santa will stop by a holiday-themed “Vinyls & Vino” at the center and then make an appearance at the center’s drive-in movie lot where “The Grinch” is showing. He will then light a tree in view of the two events at 6:55 p.m. Saturday before heading on to his cottage, where Santa will meet and take photos with children who register in advance. Participants can choose to meet Santa in-person, in a contactless visit or a virtual experience with video conferencing technology. Make reservations at visitatc.com/santa.
Future Annapolis Towne Centre events include:
- Meet Santa at Santa’s Cottage from Saturday to Dec. 24, including special pet photos on Dec. 1, 8 and 18
- A wreath-making workshop at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. Nov. 28, hosted by the Chesapeake Wreath Company
- A holiday stroll on Nov. 28, where local shops will set merchandise on the sidewalk for people to browse while enjoying live music outdoors
- Pick up a Christmas tree at the center’s lot held at Whole Foods
Fill the Bud Truck
Beer distributors Katcef Brothers teamed up with Maryland Hall and a coalition of area churches called Love AACO to collect donated nonperishable food items, canned goods and toiletries. The food drive starts at 2 until 4 p.m. Friday. Participants can drop off goods and join in raffles and other giveaways to fill a Budweiser truck with needed items for neighbors.
Chambers Park food drive
Several community food pantries and groups, such as Greater Parole Community Association, Anne Arundel Food Bank and Feed Anne Arundel are calling on residents to drop off needed items for Anne Arundel County Food Bank from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at Chambers Park at 14 Dorsey Ave. Cash donations to feed families through Feed Anne Arundel will be accepted through a text app on the day of the event.
Items in most need include:
- Canned meats
- Peanut butter and jelly (plastic jars)
- Boxed pasta and sauce (plastic jars)
- Healthy snacks (breakfast bars, dried fruit)
- Cereal
- Soups/canned meals (Chef Boyardee)
- Macaroni and cheese
- Baby food
- Ensure/nutritional supplements
- Infant and adult diapers/wipes
- Toothbrushes and toothpaste
- Deodorant
Photography class at Susan Campbell Park and City Dock
A photo exhibit created by local students ages 7 to 16 will be on display from 2:30 to 4 p.m. Dec. 5 at Susan Campbell Park and City Dock. A partnership between Creating Communities and nonprofit The Center of Help that serves the immigrant community held five outdoor photography classes for local students. The artwork will be displayed at the two locations for park and dock visitor’s enjoyment.
Socially distant Santa Run
The city’s Santa Run is an event sponsored by Annapolis Fire Department that brings Santa, riding in a fire engine, to local neighborhoods to meet children and presents an opportunity for neighborhoods to donate toys to families in need. The fire department is collecting donations through a GoFundMe this year during the pandemic to purchase gift cards from Franklin Toys and Third Eye Comics. Firefighters hope to raise $25,000 by Dec. 11, so they can give each child a $25 gift card. Cards will be distributed on Dec. 18, so kids have their gift in time for Christmas morning.