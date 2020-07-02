Guide to the weekend: First Sunday Arts Festival returns, July 4th fireworks shows canceled

Usually the weekend of Fourth of July is filled with picnics, BBQs and summer parties. But the coronavirus pandemic still rages despite reopening efforts in Maryland so crowds are discouraged and major events are still canceled.
Although many cities across the country are experiencing an increase in fireworks going off nightly, there will be no official Independence Day show in Anne Arundel County.
But some other commonly held summer events are making a comeback. Here’s a guide to both online and physical events happening throughout the week, along with some fun videos.
Independence Day Open House at Paca House
Join the celebration of the birth of the nation in the picturesque garden of William Paca, a signer of the Declaration of Independence. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday, July 4 bring along your family and friends and explore the kitchen garden, physic garden, flower parterre, and more. Guests may even encounter several colonial Annapolitans while strolling through the two-acre English garden. Guests will receive a map and a route for easy exploration. Masks and social distancing are required. Public restrooms are closed.
Tickets cost $5 for adults, $2 for children ages 3 to 17 and are free for Historical Annapolis members and active military.
First Sunday Arts Festival
First Sunday Arts Festivals were forced to switch to a virtual experience this spring due to COVID-19. The series is now available both online for those safer at home and in-person for people who want to shop at the art market.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, July 5, First Sunday Arts will return to the first block of West Street with about 55 artists. The artists will offer a wide range of arts and crafts for sale and their booths will be socially distanced. Patrons must wear a mask.
Erik Evans, executive director for the Inner West Street Association and the Annapolis Arts District, encourages people to stop by to support local artists or dine at one of Annapolis’ restaurants serving customers at outside tables. Artists, as self-employed workers, were the last group to receive any government assistance from the shutdowns.
The festival plans to continue the outdoor art markets throughout the summer. Parking is free all day in the Calvert Street Garage and John Whitmore Garage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those not ready or able to attend First Sunday Arts this Sunday, you can also shop the festival online from over 200 of our artists that have attended the festival in the past year from your home at the “Virtual First Sunday Arts Festival” online at https://www.firstsundayarts.com/virtualfestival.
Kiddie Academy CampVentures
Kiddie Academy, an educational child care program, is running a summer camp called “CampVentures” for children ages 6 weeks to 12 years old at three locations in Anne Arundel County: Arnold, Millersville and Odenton. Children will participate in activities like gardening while Kiddie Academy implements health guidelines to keep kids safe, such as enhanced cleaning based on CDC guidelines.
“Kiddie Academy’s two-year-old through school-age summer camp program and curriculum, inspires imagination through hands-on activities, field trips and themed events while balancing individual needs and interests and keeping everyone’s health and safety in mind,” said Richard Peterson, chief academic officer.
For more information contact: Kiddie Academy of Arnold at arnold@kiddieacademy.net or (410) 315-7552. In Millersville: millersville@kiddieacademy.net or (443) 343-2229. In Odenton: odenton@kiddieacademy.net or (410) 674-6746.
Online discussion: The Black Freedom Struggle in Maryland
The Maryland Historical Society is holding virtual programs weekly throughout the summer for history and culture enthusiasts. University of Maryland history professor and author Dr. Richard Bell will lead an interactive discussion from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Tuesday, July 14 about the black freedom struggle in Maryland. The program will focus on the period from the early 19th to early 20th century, when African Americans faced significant challenges to their citizenship and legal rights in the United States, including the Colonization Movement, African American soldiers in the Civil War, and resistance during the Jim Crow era in Maryland.
U.S. Naval Academy 1956 recruiting film
Posted on the YouTube page PeriscopeFilm and presented by the National Dairy Council, “this color educational film “Admirals in the Making” is about the opportunities offered to the young men who attend the U.S. Naval Academy in Annapolis, MD. This is circa 1956.”
Fire Inspector William Ray discusses the differences between fireworks
Get to know the difference between fireworks that launch into the air and others that simply let sparks fly in this YouTube video posted on the Anne Arundel County Fire Department - AACoFD page. “Anything that launches into the air is illegal in Maryland. All fireworks and sparklers are dangerous and should only be handled by adults. If you choose to celebrate, be sure to purchase fireworks from stores within Anne Arundel County,” the fire department wrote.