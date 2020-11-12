Guide to the weekend: ‘Lights and Leashes,’ Greek Food Fest, youth showcase and more

Coronavirus cases are spiking in Anne Arundel County and across the state.
New restrictions will begin Friday that limit social gatherings to 10 people indoors and 25 people outdoors. Here is a list of socially distant events and online activities happening around Anne Arundel County this weekend.
Check before attending to see if restrictions change the organization’s plans.
‘Lights and Leashes’
Grab your four-legged friend for a dog walk strolling through the light show at Sandy Point State Park on Friday and Saturday for a walk sponsored by SPCA of Anne Arundel County. “Lights and Leashes” will take attendees through a 2-mile light display and is open to children and families. Masks are required. Tickets are $12, and registration must be made at eventbrite.com/e/lights-leashes-tickets-127932731243.
Greek Food Fest
Ss. Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church in Annapolis is having a two-day carryout food fest from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The church will sell delectable Greek dishes for pickup, including spanakopita, baklava, dolmades, gyros and much more. Preorders are not available.
Hood2Good youth showcase
Hood2Good, a youth artist group that performs poetry, dance, singing, rapping and other performance art, is having an online and in-person, outside live show at 7 p.m. Friday at Maryland Hall. The showcase will take place on Maryland Hall’s front steps, a new concert space the center utilizes. The show will also be streamed on Hood2Good’s YouTube and Facebook page and Maryland Hall’s Instagram. The free event welcomes attendees of all ages. Those sitting outside must wear a mask and are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. Registration is required at ticketing.marylandhall.org/25587/25588.
Movie nights with Live Arts Maryland
Live Arts Maryland is performing live soundtracks and famous movies in the yard of St. Anne’s Church from 7 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. The movie nights include silent gems such as “The Passion of Joan of Arc,” “Sherlock Junior” (with Buster Keaton) and “King of Kings.” Each performance will feature a short prelude of live jazz music followed by each film by St. Anne’s great organist Larry Molinaro. Hot beverages of coffee, tea, hot cider and hot cocoa are available. Families are encouraged to attend.
Labyrinth gratitude walk
St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Eastport is hosting a guided walk in Eastport Memorial Labyrinth located in front of the church’s grounds. The meditation walk centers on practicing gratitude and making time for reflection. The free event is from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required.
Sunday Jazz at the Mezz
Unified Jazz Ensemble, a regional band known for its solid, straight-ahead jazz style with distinctive instrumentation, is performing two shows at 4:30 and 7 p.m. Sunday at Café Mezzanotte in Severna Park. The restaurant is holding live shows at 50% capacity with windows home and fireplaces roaring. Masks are required. Concert tickets are $25 at instantseats.com. For more information, call 410-6471100.
Historic Annapolis wreath sale
For those looking to get their holiday shopping done early, Historic Annapolis’s annual wreath sale runs until Nov. 18. The handmade wreaths are made of fresh boxwood, cedar, and fir greenery from the William Paca Garden. The nonprofit is also selling holiday gift sets that include lotion, candles, and Chesapeake Bay themed items. Preorders can be made at annapolis.org/shop and will be available for curbside pickup at 1 Martin St. in Annapolis on Nov. 20 and 21.