Guide to the weekend: ‘Lights and Leashes,’ Greek Food Fest, youth showcase and more

Hood2Good, a youth artist group that performs poetry, dance, singing, rapping and other performance art, is having an online and in-person, outside live show at 7 p.m. Friday at Maryland Hall. The showcase will take place on Maryland Hall’s front steps, a new concert space the center utilizes. The show will also be streamed on Hood2Good’s YouTube and Facebook page and Maryland Hall’s Instagram. The free event welcomes attendees of all ages. Those sitting outside must wear a mask and are encouraged to bring chairs or a blanket. Registration is required at ticketing.marylandhall.org/25587/25588.