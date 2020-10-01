Guide to the weekend: Front Stairs Concerts, Preakness celebrations, First Sunday Arts Festival, photography class and more

Things are opening up slowly across Anne Arundel County, with indoor shows returning last week. Here is a look at what is happening this weekend:
Front Stairs Concert
Maryland Hall is now holding outdoor concerts on the steps of its building to adapt to coronavirus times. The series kicks off with the Eastport Oyster Boys, also known as the “Music Goodwill Ambassadors of the Chesapeake,” at 6:30 p.m. Friday at 801 Chase Street in Annapolis. Dubbed by Maryland Hall as “Front Stairs Concerts,” attendees can enjoy a show from the front lawn of Maryland Hall by bringing their chairs and blankets. Beer and wine will be available for purchase. Face masks are required at all times except for eating and drinking. Temperatures will be taken upon arrival, and social distancing is required. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at https://ticketing.marylandhall.org/25576/25577.
Preakness Picnic To-Go
The Preakness Stakes is returning for its 145th year at 5:45 p.m. Saturday. Although the typical 130,00 fan base will not be allowed inside the Baltimore race track, there are still ways to watch and celebrate its traditions at home. Julie St. Marie Catering is selling picnic boxes featuring Sagamore Spirits Distillery cocktails to-go. Boxes include beef tenderloin and grilled chicken, both sliced to serve on crusty Baguette, an Old Bay jumbo lump crab cocktail with cocktail sauce, potato salad with mini corn muffins, a cheese board and a homemade Berger cookie for dessert. Picnic boxes also include a 375 ml bottle of Sagamore Straight Rye Whiskey plus all the ingredients to craft their signature Black-Eyed Rye Cocktail. Boxes start at $45 and can be picked up at Julie St. Marie’s location on Moreland Parkway or delivered for an extra charge. The catering business is also hosting a “Mixology 101” video series at 1 p.m. Saturday to show customers how to craft the perfect cocktail. Boxes can be purchased at www.juliestmarie.com/event-details/preakness-picnic-to-go.
Living History at William Paca Garden
Historic Annapolis presents a “Living History” event at William Paca Garden from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the historic mansion and garden on Prince George Street. A historical actor portraying Anne Catharine Green, the printer of the Maryland Gazette, will discuss her concerns about her children’s health and the various herbal treatments used in the 1770s. Attendees will also learn about common remedies of the era advertised in the Maryland Gazette to treat illnesses like smallpox, whooping cough and other ailments. Admission starts at $5, and tickets can be purchased at https://www.annapolis.org/.
Dinner Under the Stars continues into the fall
Dinner Under the Stars, Annapolis' outdoor dining and live music event usually held once a week on Wednesdays, moved to a five-day event this spring and summer to meet the demand for outdoor dining during the coronavirus pandemic. The summer outing typically comes to an end in September. Still, because of the pandemic, the Annapolis Arts District and Downtown Annapolis Partnership is extending the outdoor dining season until the end of October. Restaurants and bars in downtown Annapolis are investing in outdoor igloos and heaters to continue serving guests through the colder months. The nightly event is an opportunity for local musicians to showcase their talent during gigs. Some upcoming shows include:
- Timmie & Tambo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Friday, Oct. 2 on West Street
- Sean Hetrick from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 on West Street
- Brandt Austin Dunn from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4 on West Street
- Mixed Business Duo from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m Thursday, Oct. 8 on West Street
First Sunday Arts Festival
The arts festival is a virtual experience available both online for those safer at home and in-person for people who want to shop at the art market.
From 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 4, First Sunday Arts will return to the first block of West Street with about 55 artists. The artists will offer a wide range of arts and crafts for sale and their booths will be socially distanced. Patrons must wear a mask.
The festival plans to continue the outdoor art markets through November. Parking is free all day in the Calvert Street Garage and John Whitmore Garage from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For those not ready or able to attend First Sunday Arts this Sunday, you can also shop the festival online from over 200 of our artists that have attended the festival in the past year from your home at the “Virtual First Sunday Arts Festival” online at https://www.firstsundayarts.com/virtualfestival.
Sunset Stroll by the Sea
Chesapeake Language Project, an organization with the goal to increase educational opportunities for immigrant students in Maryland, is hosting a guided walk along the beach at sunset from 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Point State Park. Tickets are $20 and go toward the organization’s mentorship and scholarship programs. Over the last four years, the CLP has awarded nearly $9,000 in scholarships to eight Maryland high school graduates, organizers write. Their mentorship program started in 2019 and guides professionals in the community to work one-on-one with high school students, helping them navigate the college application process. Tickets can be purchased at https://www.eventbrite.com/o/chesapeake-language-project-httpthechesapeakelanguageprojectorg-29277458587.
Blessing of the Animals
St. Like’s Episcopal Church in Eastport invites people to bring feathered, furry or scaly friends to be blessed at the church at 10 a.m. Saturday at Bay Ridge Avenue. The church service will be held outdoors at St. Luke’s amphitheater, and masks and social distancing are required for all humans. Following the blessing, attendees are invited to walk their pets through the church’s nature restoration center on Back Creek in Annapolis.
First Exposure: Beginner Photography Series
ArtFarm Annapolis will teach beginner photographers how to use a digital camera and brush up on photography skills during a two-hour class starting at 10 a.m. Sunday at its location on Chinquapin Round Road. The two-part crash course on all things photography is taught by Kaitlyn McQuaid, who will cover the foundation of photography, camera basics, composition tips, and editing fundamentals. Registration is $75 and can be made at https://www.artfarmannapolis.com/photography-workshops.
Outdoor yoga at the Annapolis Harbor Center
Athleta Annapolis is sponsoring a free outdoor yoga class taught by Ruah Yoga instructors starting at 8 a.m. Wednesday at Annapolis Harbor Center Pavilion. The weekly class will be held on Wednesdays at 8 a.m. and Thursdays at 5:30 p.m. until Thursday, Oct. 29. Although the class is free, Venmo donations are accepted. Pre-registration is required and can be made at http://events.athleta.com/ruahsoctoberyogaseries.