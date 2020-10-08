Guide to the weekend: Mayor’s Pickleball Cup, outdoor movies, blood drives, online concerts and more

The Annapolis Film Society and Maryland Hall are hosting an outdoor movie night starting at 6:30 p.m. Friday, on the lawn at Maryland Hall. Attendees are invited to bring chairs, blankets and “enjoy a socially distant big-screen experience” of the new documentary film “Jimmy Carter, Rock & Roll President.” The movie centers on former President Jimmy Carter, his love of music and his close friendship with musicians Willie Nelson, the Allman Brothers and Bob Dylan — artists who supported his Democratic bid. Tickets are $15 and can be purchased online at annapolisfilmfestival.org or at the door. Patrons should arrive by 6:30 p.m. for the 7 p.m. movie. Beer and wine will be sold at Maryland Hall. For more information contact 410-263-3444 or email info@annapolisfilmfestival.net.