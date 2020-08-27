The Wellness House of Annapolis joins with Paul Reed Smith to take annual benefit concert online

The Wellness House of Annapolis’ annual benefit concert at the Chesapeake Bay Foundation has moved online due to the coronavirus pandemic. Instead, Paul Reed Smith and his band will perform in his recording studio to raise money for the nonprofit focused on patients and families healing from cancer.
The concert takes place Sept. 24 at 7 p.m. and will be free to viewers; donations will be accepted.
For those who choose to sponsor the event, they will receive gourmet dinners provided by Ken’s Creative Kitchen. Sponsors can pick up their meals before the show starts and choose from three gourmet dinner packages with wine courtesy of Eastport Liquors. Smith, who lost a brother to cancer, will host the show. The concert also will feature speakers talking about their work and struggle with the disease.
“We hope people are moved by the concert and people donate during the concert,” said Gretchen Cusack, a Wellness House board member.
The Wellness House of Annapolis is a nonprofit that focuses on people affected by cancer. Currently closed due to COVID-19, the organization provides mental health services such as yoga, meditation, art therapy and other classes.
Donations from the concert and other events continue those services, Cusack said.
“Hospitals do great jobs of killing the cancer, but what we do is we take care of the psychological and social aspect of the burden of dealing with cancer,” Cusack said. “There’s not many places that do this for free and as well as we do.”
The online concert is something the wellness house may continue to do even after this pandemic. Smith came up with the idea to hold the concert online with his band in his studio. Maryland Hall recently did Smith’s summer camp/courses with a group of teachers all virtually. Because of that success, Smith knew the online concert would work.
“We didn’t want to cancel this extraordinary event because of COVID, It was a combination of people talking and discussing possibilities,” Smith said.
During the online concert, everyone will wear masks besides the singers. Musicians are used to performing in front of just cameras and a microphone, so they won’t need crowds to keep the show and energy going.
It has been a difficult year for the Wellness House of Annapolis. Cusack said the organization has had to cancel several fundraisers due to the pandemic but didn’t want to cancel this one. Maintaining a show and collecting those donations is important.
Some of Smith’s friends have been to the Wellness House, and his wife praised them.
“The Wellness House has a great reputation for what they do and their mission and how they execute it,” Smith said. “You call the Wellness House, and they are going to take care of your family.”
Smith calls the Wellness House “a necessary and well-loved part of our community.”