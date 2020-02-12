The Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial depicts the author of “Roots” and other works telling a story to three children. A reminder stressed in one plaque at the memorial: “Take time to share heritage stories with children so they can pass on their proud heritage and learn respect for the heritage of others.” Haley’s most famous book is an examination of his family history traced back to the enslaved African Kunta Kinte, who was brought in bondage to Annapolis in 1767. The statue is frequently the site of self reflection, inviting visitors to sit respectfully next to the author. Increased coast flooding also means the statue is often under a few inches — or more — of water.