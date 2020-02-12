The statues of underground railroad heroine Harriet Tubman and abolitionist Frederick Douglass dedicated this week at the State House join a cast of historical figures sprinkled around Annapolis, an assortment you could spend a day — or weeks — visiting.
How many have you seen?
Here’s a listing of the human form represented in three-dimensions around Annapolis. Please forgive us if we’ve missed any as the list keeps growing. While there are plenty of portraits, murals, plaques and statues of non-humans — don’t get us started on the West Street chickens — there’s something about going to see George or Alex or Louis that can make the trip seem inspirational.
If you’ve seen 10 of these statues, consider yourself an art lover. Fifteen? You qualify as a local even if you’re from Kathmandu.
All of them? Maybe we should erect a statue to you.
State House tour
The commissioning of the statues coincided with the decision to remove the statue of U.S. Supreme Court Justice Roger Brooke Taney in 2017. Both Tubman and Douglass are nationally known historic figures with roots in Maryland.
Tubman escaped from slavery to become a leading abolitionist who helped slaves escape through the Underground Railroad. Douglass also escaped slavery on Maryland’s Eastern Shore. He went on to become an author, speaker, abolitionist and supporter of women’s rights. His autobiography, published in 1845, was a best-seller that helped fuel the abolitionist movement.
As long as you’re in the State House, you should make the rounds of the other statues. Identification is required to enter the State House, and parking can be difficult during the 90-day General Assembly session that lasts into April.
George Washington: A life-size statue of Gen. George Washington was installed in the Old Senate Chamber as part of a 2014 renovation. He stands on on the spot where he resigned his commission in the Continental Army, cementing the American tradition of civilian rule. A statue of Molly Ridout looks down from the balcony, representing a young loyalist Annapolis woman who came to see the great general. Ridout’s description of the event, in a letter to her mother, is one of the few first-hand accounts of this historic ceremony.
Rear Adm. Winfield Scott Schley: This small statue under the rotunda in the State House honors a native of Frederick County and hero of the Spanish-American War.
John Hanson: This is a smaller replica of the bronze statue in the National Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol. Hanson, who was born in Charles County, was a signer of the Declaration of Independence and served as president of the Continental Congress.
Charles Carroll of Carrollton: This small statue represents another of the four Maryland signers of the Declaration, a smaller version of the bronze statue in the U.S. Capitol. Carroll lived in Annapolis until after the Revolution and was one of the nation’s wealthiest men. He died at 95, the last of the signers.
Baron Johann De Kalb: This bronze depicting the Revolutionary War hero on the State House grounds was dedicated in 1886. A friend of the Marquis de Lafayette, Johann von Robais, from the German principality of Bayreuth, volunteered for service with the Continental Army. He commanded Maryland and Delaware troops and was a major general when he was mortally wounded at the Battle of Camden, South Carolina, in 1780.
On the Yard
No statue is better known on the Naval Academy grounds than Tecumseh, dubbed the “God of 2.0” — the minimum passing grade for midshipmen. The name is something of a misnomer. The current bronze, erected in 1930 at the front entrance to the Bancroft Hall dorm, replaced a wooden figure taken from the old Navy warship USS Delaware, sunk at Norfolk during the Civil War to prevent it from falling into Confederate hands.
The figurehead represented Tamanend, a great, peaceful chief of the Delawares. Over the years, it’s been called many names, with mids finally settling on Tecumseh, a Shawnee warrior chief. Midshipmen offer a left-handed salute in tribute to Tecumseh, toss pennies his way for good luck in exams and athletic contests and give it glaring paint jobs ahead of the annual Army-Navy classic and Commissioning Week.
While you’re on the Yard, here are a few more figures to check out.
Adm. Ben Moreell Memorial: This bronze sculpture, dedicated in 1973, was designed by Felix de Weldon, sculptor of the Marine Corps Iwo Jima War Memorial. It honors the “Father of the Seabees,” the Navy construction and engineering forces in World War II combat zones.
Lt. Gen. John A. Lejeune: The statue of the 13th commandant of the Marine Corp unveiled in 2002 is a gift of Patrick Taylor, a corporate CEO most recently with Holy Cross Hospital in Fort Lauderdale. Lejeune, a native of Louisiana who served the USMC for 40 years, was known as “the greatest of the Leathernecks."
Naval Academy graduate Ross Perot, a former IBM executive and two-time candidate for president, donated sculptures of Vice Adm. William P. Lawrence, a Naval Academy superintendent who retired in Crownsville, and Vice Adm. James B. Stockdale, a Naval aviator who was awarded the Medal of Honor for his service while a prisoner of war in Vietnam.
The most famous destination at the academy might be the crypt of John Paul Jones, arguably the founder of the Navy. A bust of the Revolutionary War captain sits along the wall in the crypt, which is located under the Naval Academy Chapel.
Around downtown
If you come to Annapolis and don’t spend a few minutes sitting with Alex Haley and the kids, can you really say you know Annapolis?
The Kunta Kinte-Alex Haley Memorial depicts the author of “Roots” and other works telling a story to three children. A reminder stressed in one plaque at the memorial: “Take time to share heritage stories with children so they can pass on their proud heritage and learn respect for the heritage of others.” Haley’s most famous book is an examination of his family history traced back to the enslaved African Kunta Kinte, who was brought in bondage to Annapolis in 1767. The statue is frequently the site of self reflection, inviting visitors to sit respectfully next to the author. Increased coast flooding also means the statue is often under a few inches — or more — of water.
Most people familiar with Annapolis know the Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall Memorial located at Lawyers Mall. One problem, it’s not there right now.
Dedicated in 1996, this statue of the late Supreme Court justice is currently in the Plaza Entry of Court of Appeals of Maryland off Rowe Boulevard, where it will remain until the renovation of Lawyers Mall is complete in January. The memorial, which includes a statue depicting children from the Brown vs. Board of Education decision that Marshall argued as counsel for the NAACP and the first black man to enter the University of Maryland School of Law, will be reassembled in its original location.
A little known statue sits at the back of 95 Cathedral St., the smiling waving likeness of Ronald Reagan. Located under an awning outside the back door of the Maryland GOP headquarters, it’s hard to find. The life-sized statue — with decorative pedestal — was a gift from former Maryland GOP chairman and state senator Alex Mooney.
Lady of Fatima stands in front St. Mary’s High School on Duke of Gloucester, was the class of 1998. It replaces a sculpted tableau donated by the Catholic Daughters of America in 1949 that was vandalized in the early 1990s.
A bust of Wiley Bates sits outside the restored Bates High School he helped create, located at the corner of Russell and Smithville streets. Born into slavery in North Carolina in 1859, Bates became a successful businessman and community leader in Annapolis. His contribution of $500 helped build the first county high school for African-American students which opened in 1933. Today it is a heritage center, home to the Boys and Girls Club and senior apartments.
Louis Goldstein Statue: This memorial to the state’s longest-serving public official — and by far its most popular tax collector — is on Calvert Street in front of the State Treasury Building. A Calvert County native, Marine Corps veteran, lawyer and legislator, Goldstein was the state’s comptroller, or chief financial officer, for 10 terms from 1959 to 1998. The life-size bronze was dedicated in 2002, four years after Goldstein’s death.
Maryland Fire-Rescue Services Memorial: On the plaza across from the Louis Goldstein Statue, this group of five life-sized statues, titled “Between Morning and Night,” memorializes firefighters who have died in the line of duty. It was sculpted by Rodney Carroll and dedicated in 2006. The names of more than 400 Maryland firefighters and emergency medical service providers who died doing their duty are inscribed on the memorial.
Technically a bas-relief, the French Unknown Soldier Tomb at St. John’s College is located on the banks of College Creek. It marks the graves of French soldiers and sailors who died in America’s War for Independence. It was dedicated in 1911 by President William Howard Taft and the French ambassador, Jean J. Jusserand. It is the site of an annual wreath-laying by officials and students from St. John’s and the Naval Academy.
Until the dedication of Tubman and Douglass, the city’s newest sculpture was a bronze of the Greek-Italian-American historical painter Constantino Brumidi. Erected at the Brown-Leanos Park at Westgate Circle, the sculpture is a donation to the city from the Foundation of Hellenism of America. The 500-pound statue arrived by air and was placed in Annapolis in late August.
Brumidi was born in Italy to an Italian mother and Greek father, where he trained in the art of fresco painting starting at the age of 13. At 50 years old, he fled Italy as a political refugee and immigrated to America, where he became known for his fresco murals painted over 25 years in the Capitol in Washington, D.C.
Farther out
Dr. Aris T. Allen Statue: The work by South Carolina sculptor Maria Kirby-Smith, in a park on Chinquapin Round Road and Forest Drive near Aris T. Allen Boulevard, became Annapolis’ first public sculpture of an African-American when it was dedicated in 1994. Allen, the first African-American chairman of the state’s Republican Party, was an Army pilot, Air Force flight surgeon and state legislator. He was a delegate from District 30 when he died in 1991.
Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.: Located on the campus of Anne Arundel Community College in Arnold, this bronze is one of three memorials to the Civil Rights leader and the struggle he helped lead around the Annapolis area.