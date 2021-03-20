Spring arrives with warmer than normal temperatures, more rain expected in Maryland as landscaping companies gear up

Waking up to the sound of lawn mowing and opening your door to freshly cut grass are some of the first signs spring is here.
For Jeff Tucker, owner of Anne Arundel Home Services Company in Pasadena, “when it starts to be above 60 degrees, that’s when spring kicks in and when everyone starts calling.”
He said he follows weekly weather reports to determine the start of spring, which he thinks usually kicks in about two to three weeks before the spring equinox, today at 5:37 a.m. That’s when the sun is directly over the Earth’s equator and the day is divided into equal portions of day and light, marking the season’s start, according to the Old Farmer’s Almanac.
But Daniel Bougher, the owner of Valley Landscaping, Stone & Patio in Catonsville, thinks spring has been starting later in recent years.
“Grass doesn’t begin growing until the back half of April. In the landscape industry, we look at when the temperatures hit high 50s and 60s,” Bougher said. “A lot of nurseries don’t bring in plants until the end of April. We have a shortage of plants to install until late April.”
Tucker’s company receives many calls daily asking for spring clean-ups, mulching, lawn mowing and maintenance.
Tucker has owned his landscaping business for more than 20 years and has seen people cut their grass and doing more themselves.
Last spring, landscaping businesses were closed due to COVID-19, and Tucker said the pandemic destroyed a whole spring for all contractors.
“Spring is the best time of the year for us. No spring, no work or money. There is not a lot of sales during the summer,” Tucker said.
Bougher said they had a period of uncertainty and didn’t know what to expect. By May of last year, the business started to get busier.
“Where we would normally be getting a lot more calls we really didn’t in the beginning stages. There was a lot of fear,” Bougher said. “A lot of people reallocated vacation funds to home improvements.”
This spring is expected to be warmer-than-normal temperatures across much of the northern United States, according to the Farmer’s Almanac. That could mean an early start to the gardening season.
But Tucker believes the Old Farmer’s Almanac is “never true. It’s like a 95% fail.” He thinks everything will start ramping up the first week of April.
Bougher said he does use the Old Farmer Almanac but mainly for the winter and planning for the snow.
Rainfall will be above normal in the Northeast, according to the almanac. But Tucker wants a dry spring. He said the rainier the weather in spring causes everything to grow faster and makes things harder on the company.
Bougher’s company doesn’t do much grass cutting but still doesn’t prefer a wet spring or a dry one, just the appropriate amount of both. He said the rain gets them behind schedule. Bougher specializes in making a backyard oasis.
“Anybody can put in a patio, but it’s really the plants that bring it to life,” Bougher said.
Early springtime pansies and impatiens flowers are the most popular and available to install, both Bougher and Tucker said.
“Low maintenance flowers have been becoming more popular. People want a nice landscape but not spend a lot of time to keep it looking nice,” Bougher said. “On the patio side, the two-tone monochromatic look has become more popular, like blending two grey colors together.”