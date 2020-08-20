Spotlight: Annapolis author Laura Kamoie ‘My Dear Hamilton’ novel brings Eliza Hamiliton’s story to life

The Hamilton musical is really Alexander’s story, and it ends with the idea that Eliza was the one who survived to tell it and make sure that we all remember. Our novel, My Dear Hamilton, is Eliza’s story as it’s never been told in either fiction or nonfiction. There is no current biography of the entirety of Eliza’s life. And that has to do a little bit with the dearth of sources that have survived. And I also think because of the way the musical ends with this tantalizing hint that Eliza lives another 50 years. But you don’t find out very much about Eliza at all in the musical, and I think that our novel gave people who were hungry to know about her the answer to that question.