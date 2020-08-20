Spotlight: Annapolis author Laura Kamoie ‘My Dear Hamilton’ novel brings Eliza Hamiliton’s story to life

Lin-Manuel Miranda’s smash-hit musical “Hamilton” landed on Disney Plus’ streaming platform in July. The Broadway musical is about the life of Alexander Hamilton, one of America’s founding fathers, as told by his wife Eliza Hamilton. Not much was previously known about Eliza Hamilton or her story as a founding mother, until Annapolis author Laura Kamoie released the historical fiction novel “My Dear Hamilton,” in 2018 during the musical’s rise to acclaim.
Kamoie’s book is back in the public eye as the musical leaves viewers with a “hunger” to learn more about Eliza and get a sense of the passion and power in American society before the start of the Revolutionary War in 1775. Kamoie, a former American history professor at the Naval Academy and New York Times bestselling romance author under the pen name Laura Kaye, brings readers into the heart of the revolutionary moment and everyday drama of early Americans in “My Dear Hamilton.” Kamoie co-authored the novel with Stephanie Dray. Altogether the Annapolis author has written 39 romance suspense books, such as the “Hard Ink” series, and three historical fiction novels.
Kamoie, 49, talked to The Capital about her research methods for the novel, its rise in popularity in 2020 and the bold and vivacious life of Elizabeth Schuyler Hamilton.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
Why has Hamilton coming to Disney Plus brought My Dear Hamilton back into the spotlight?
The Hamilton musical is really Alexander’s story, and it ends with the idea that Eliza was the one who survived to tell it and make sure that we all remember. Our novel, My Dear Hamilton, is Eliza’s story as it’s never been told in either fiction or nonfiction. There is no current biography of the entirety of Eliza’s life. And that has to do a little bit with the dearth of sources that have survived. And I also think because of the way the musical ends with this tantalizing hint that Eliza lives another 50 years. But you don’t find out very much about Eliza at all in the musical, and I think that our novel gave people who were hungry to know about her the answer to that question.
I also think revolutionary history is having a bit of a popular cultural moment, even beyond Hamilton which has definitely been a big part of it. I think both the Hamilton book that we wrote and also our novel “America’s First Daughter” which was about Thomas Jefferson’s oldest daughter, Patsy, have plugged into that. I think part of the reason people are so hungry to know about this period is it’s immediately relevant to modern politics. To know about the country’s founding is to understand certain fundamental things about what’s going on in our world today.
What makes Eliza a compelling character?
Eliza lives for 97 years. She’s born in 1757 and she dies in 1854. So she lives from the French and Indian War all the way to the brink of the U.S. Civil War. She knew at least 12 of the first 16 presidents, which is really interesting to think about.
One of the things that happens in Eliza’s life and that most people maybe know the Hamiltons for is that Alexander had an extramarital affair. And he essentially wrote a book about it, which is what’s known as the “Reynolds Pamphlet.” When he does this the newspapers of the day go crazy. And a lot of them criticize Eliza, both for standing by her man and for him having strayed in the first place. So, we sometimes joke that not much has changed because women will still get that dual criticism.
And it wasn’t at all guaranteed that the American Republic would last. In fact, for the last 250 years, it’s never been guaranteed that American independence, or the American Republic, would last. And that is why it’s important, I think, to study the revolutionary period because what you see when you do is that real, ordinary people made huge financial and personal sacrifices to ensure that independence would survive and that the American Republic could be born and continue. Many, many times over the course of these 250 years, real, ordinary people have once again had to sacrifice to make sure those things continued.
What is your favorite part about Eliza?
We found all sorts of evidence that Eliza Hamilton was feisty; she was a fighter; she was a grudge holder. She was loyal to a fault. She was passionate and she was every bit Alexander’s equal. So much so that she creates a legacy of her own as a founding mother. That’s really my favorite thing about Eliza is that she was so much more than I think her historical reputation gives her credit for.
How long did it take to research and write this book?
It took about 18 months. We sold the book before the Hamilton musical turned into a huge phenomenon. I saw the musical opening week on Broadway in 2015. One thing that’s been really fun to us is how many of the Schuyler sister actresses and how many of the Eliza actresses have read the novel. A number of them have been in touch with us.
Eliza saved some of her own letters from after Alexander died, it’s mostly the ones from before he died that have not survived. We have his half of the correspondence that has survived. You can partially understand what they’re talking about. Then we use other sources to try to figure out what was going on in Eliza’s life. It was a lot of archival legwork to piece all of those bricks together to figure out who Eliza was and what her story was.
But my life before writing fiction I think set the stage for me. Not just being a historian and a history teacher, but I also worked for years as an archaeologist. When you do archaeology you’re using artifacts to piece together the story of someone’s life. You have gaps that you have to fill in ... there is a storytelling element to it. It’s very much informed by what facts and what documents you have, and historical fiction is the same way.
How has Annapolis influenced your novels, especially your historical fiction books?
I think that one of the ways living here has shaped my novels is that I tend to write a lot in the places where I currently live or have lived. I tend to set books in those places. My Heart Ink series, which is romantic suspense, is set primarily in Baltimore but there is a book where a character lives in Annapolis and works at St. John’s College. I try to write characters in such a way that they could be anybody you know for real. I love writing about everyday heroes.
But on the historical side, Annapolis was not just Maryland’s colonial capital, but for a time it was the capital of the United States. Living in one of the 18th century’s colonial cities, just getting to live amongst and breathe the air of the colonial fabric of this place, is always inspirational to me.