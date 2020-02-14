The way we think about it is we have instrumentation that’s similar to something you might hear in New Orleans. That’s kind of our musical mecca in a way. I lived there as a kid. Other guys in the band travel there all the time. If you go to New Orleans, you know that there’s just a very eclectic music scene down there. And they all sort of throw it together into a gumbo, all kinds of different spices and everything. And that’s kind of the way we look at our music. We are not out to make a living from it. Although we play quite a bit. At this point in our lives, we just want to play stuff we like. We can do anything from Caribbean type stuff to Americana stuff to traditional jazz.