Spotlight: Severn native Earl from Yonder looks looks to make timeless music with debut project

I will start working on my short film for my project late June. The plan is for it to be five to seven minutes and it will include three to four songs, and also includes script as well. I act and direct, and we’ll be working with this director named Aus Taylor, who has won independent awards for his directing and it’s just beautiful work. I don’t like digital, I like film, I like it real. So we’ll be filming the short film in 16 mm film, just for like, the graininess. But that’s also very expensive to develop but I’m willing to invest in myself to get the message across. But I don’t want to give too much away about it because it’ll come full circle. But I think it’s going to be the old versus new Yonder, and I’ll be playing two roles in it.