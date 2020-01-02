Bruce in the USA, regarded as the “Worlds #1 tribute to Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band," will perform at Rams Head On Stage Friday and Saturday. The tribute band brings the energy and genuine feel of a Springsteen concert to intimate venues rather than concert arenas.
The national touring act has traveled the country and world for 17 years and performed in Annapolis, one of their favorite shows, for 15 years. Matt Ryan, singer, producer and Bruce performer, talked to The Capital about the band’s Las Vegas origins, its journey and the tribute’s focus on lyrics. This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
You say Bruce in the USA is much more than just another tribute, what do you mean by that?
I’m from a show called Legends in Concert. That’s where this character started, with Legends. It’s a big Vegas show that’s kind of all over the world. We branched out of that and the E Street Band came together and it ended up being a show on the strip. Bruce and the E Street Band, Clarence Clemons and some people in the inner circle, really embraced the show, became friends with us and encouraged us to tour.
Because there’s a seven-piece band, world-class musicians, musicians from the bands Queen, Meatloaf. Because of that, compared to what’s out there, there’s nothing like this, kind of the most elaborate and high-end production for a tribute.
What are you doing that nobody else is?
Graphics, a light show. All of it, from the ground up. As far as touring acts go, we’re with Live Nation, the big promoters. You know, just different tiers of performers out there. National touring acts with big promoters? That kind of hard ticket.
What should people expect from your concerts?
Most of our people, especially in Annapolis, have been the same people for all these years. It’s just a celebration of the songs, memories and it’s really all about the music. We’re not selling anything, it’s all just live performance. It’s all about fun.
It’s really deep, a bunch of people, including myself, like in my first car as a teenager, these songs are so much a part of our youth. Our demographic for the most part is 40 to 65 years old. It’s something special for that demographic to get together and let go, feel these songs and experience it in a different kind of venue that isn’t an arena. It’s a little more intimate.
Would you consider yourself playing the role of Springsteen or just singing the songs?
It’s a total act. It’s playing a role. It suspends disbelief for people and they’re able to let go and enjoy. It’s all in fun. It’s just performance art. Everyone is sort of an acted performer. They put their act into these characters and try to make them come to life for the fans of Bruce and the E Street Band.
It’s all about the lyrics. The relationship that these fans have with this character and these songs is the depth of honesty in these songs that are all about real people, real problems. A lot of people find healing and answers in them.
Bruce is one of the few characters that we produced in Legends that didn’t really have a costume. It was sincerity. If these lyrics weren’t delivered with understanding and sincerity, which is an absolute thing in singing, you can sing but there’s a big difference in really feeling what you’re singing and understanding what you’re singing. I really have to feel it or it’s just not going to resonate.
How did you get into this role?
I’m from Toronto, Canada. I was a professional drummer and wrote a lot of music. This started in my life maybe 20 years ago when Legends started coming around looking for the character. I look enough like Bruce to fit the character for Legends concert. And I could sing it. It was always a running joke in my life. Everything original I did was like, “Man, you look like Bruce, you sound like Bruce,” and I was trying really hard not to. It’s the whole reason I came to America and ended up staying.
I got to play around the world with the cast of Legends in Concert for six or seven years. Bruce in the USA just started really taking off. We all liked the touring part. It worked for our lives and we decided to keep doing it. Promoters have a lot to do with that. We’re very fortunate.
What would you say to Bruce if you met him?
We have mutual friends. Clarence Clemons took us off the strip and encouraged us to tour. Springsteen’s message to us is keep doing what you’re doing. Keep the music alive while we’re not on the road. He’s dropped many jokes over the years. He knows me. In this business of Legends, we come from a place … where you leave the artist alone. If they want to find you, they can find you in a second. This isn’t a creepy stalker thing, it’s total performance art. All in fun. And he knows that. I think that might have been a big part of his embrace or his acceptance of it. We’re not selling anything, and we’re really respectful of the music.
With meeting Bruce, I really hope that day comes, but I hope it comes with him showing up to our show.