We have mutual friends. Clarence Clemons took us off the strip and encouraged us to tour. Springsteen’s message to us is keep doing what you’re doing. Keep the music alive while we’re not on the road. He’s dropped many jokes over the years. He knows me. In this business of Legends, we come from a place … where you leave the artist alone. If they want to find you, they can find you in a second. This isn’t a creepy stalker thing, it’s total performance art. All in fun. And he knows that. I think that might have been a big part of his embrace or his acceptance of it. We’re not selling anything, and we’re really respectful of the music.