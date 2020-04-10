Annapolis-based record label Snubbed Records is fueling people through the coronavirus quarantine with coffee and punk rock

When all non-essential businesses closed and people started getting laid off due to the coronavirus pandemic, Ron Saccoccio made sure people in need were supplied with the essentials: coffee and punk rock.
Saccoccio, co-owner of Annapolis-based independent punk rock label Snubbed Records, has been shipping free bags of coffee to recently furloughed and laid-off employees. Snubbed Records is also streaming 11 albums for free on their website www.snubbedrecords.com.
“Once people started losing their jobs and you started seeing stores with empty shelves, I thought to myself ‘What if I couldn’t have coffee?’ That would be crazy,” Saccoccio said.
Snubbed Records teamed with a Connecticut-based coffee company Deadly Grounds when the label launched in 2017. The label has two Snubbed Records branded coffee, a medium roast called Punk Roast and a pumpkin flavor called Punk’n Patch. Those in need of a caffeine kick can receive a bag of their signature coffee by contacting Saccoccio at rs@snubbedrecords.com.
“So, you have your caffeine, you have your coffee, you have your punk rock that you can listen to on the website. Those are two things that can help, a little bit, to brighten your day,” Saccoccio said.
The coffee supply is about halfway through after mailing out 50 bags. The act of kindness isn’t out of the ordinary for the punk rock community, which Saccoccio describes as one big family that often comes together to help one another.
“Spirits aren’t broken. A lot of people are reaching out to help each other out. We, the punk rock community, really do take care of our own,” he said.
Saccoccio runs Snubbed Records out of Annapolis with his partner Tom Yusko. The label began in 2017 as a home for The Alements, Saccoccio’s punk rock band. The label has since grown to sponsor 14 bands, stretching from California to Brazil and Germany. Most of the bands hail from Baltimore, however.
Music enthusiasts who are hanging at home during the quarantine are encouraged to survey the range of bands by listening to any of the label’s 11 albums streaming free on its website. Several artists on the label have had to cancel their upcoming shows due to social distancing and quarantine orders. Snubbed Records is planning to release one of their bands, Savage Remain’s, new albums during a live basement show in June.
When crowds can gather again once the pandemic subsides, the punk rock community is expected to rally around local bands and venues hurting from the government-mandated shut down so that they come back even stronger.
“The silver lining is it’s going to bring people together, you already kind of see that online. I think the longer this lasts, the more people will crave to just be around other people with the same interests,” Saccoccio said.