Getting spooky: Anne Arundel residents are ready for Halloween to be back this year with costumes, candy and parties

Halloween is Karen and Randy Locklear’s favorite holiday, so they were getting ready to shop at Party city in Pasadena for decorations and costumes.
The Locklears are from Point Pleasant in Glen Burnie and they think this Halloween will be “fantastic” especially with fewer restrictions and more people vaccinated.
“I think all of the parents are really going to try and take their children out and show them a great time,” Karen said. “It will be nice to see the kids reconnect again.”
Every year the Locklears decorate their front yard and give out candy and this year will be no different. They are going to have a big spider, pumpkin and more.
“We have the candy for the kids and water for parents, our neighborhood sets up food and hayrides for kids. Our neighborhood does a great job,” Karen said. “I grew up here my whole life. My favorite part of this holiday is seeing the kids dressed up and the way the neighborhood goes all out and come together.”
Karen had butterflies in her stomach just thinking about Halloween this year and can’t wait for the day. Her favorite Halloween candy is Reese’s Peanut Butter cups and her favorite movie is “Hocus Pocus.” The Locklears are dressing up like they’re from the roaring 1920s and Karen will be a Flapper.
Samantha Hevert, store manager of Spirit Halloween in Glen Burnie, said a lot of kids have been coming in asking for horror costumes. Spirit has Scream, Chucky and Sam but they don’t do a lot of scary costumes for the youth, she said. For adults, Scream has been the most popular.
“Spooky stuff is more popular this year than usual and it might be due to them trending on TikTok,” Hevert said.
Hevert has been with Spirit for over 10 years and said last year’s sales were “crazy.” Hevert said Spirit moves into locations around July and leave in November.
“This year is gearing up to be very similar to last year,” she said. “I enjoy seeing the kids get excited to get their costumes here.”
Hevert and her kid will be dressing up as skeletons this year. She loves the spooky decor, which is her favorite part of the holiday. Her favorite candy as a kid was Mr. Goodbars but now it is Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups. “Friday, The 13th” and “Scream” are her two favorite Halloween movies.
Alan Morales, assistant manager at Spirit in Pasadena, has seen a lot of kids wanting to be different kinds of beasts, like werewolves and horror costumes.
“Usually the boys want to be Fortnite and Anime characters and the girls this year have been wanting to be Harley Quinn,” Morales said. “Adults have been wanting to be time period costumes, like ancient Greece or mobsters.”
Morales’ favorite Halloween movie is the original “Halloween” movie and his candy of choice is Babe Ruths. He plans to decorate his place and give out candy this year.
Dave Becknar from Glen Burnie and Ryan McCarroll of Pasadena were both shopping at Sprit in Arundel Mills Mall for costumes last week.
Becknar and McCarroll didn’t do anything for Halloween last year due to the pandemic. They plan on going to some Halloween parties this year.
Becknar doesn’t put much effort into his costumes and will grab a quick mask the day before. McCarroll and his wife are putting in more effort and plan to go as Ghostbusters characters.
Latest Entertainment
McCarroll and Becknar’s favorite Halloween movies are “Rocky Horror,” “Night of the Living Dead,” “Dawn of the Dead,” “The Thing” and “The Dead Don’t Die.” Their favorite candies are Mary Janes and Reese Peanut Butter Cups.