Red Dirt Revolution is a hard-driving, rocked up country band based in Anne Arundel County. Pasadena is the band’s home base, but members hail from Linthicum and Brooklyn Park. Red Dirt Revolution performs all over the state and East Coast playing venues not typically associated with country music, like the Hard Rock Cafe, Looney’s Pub and Twain’s Tavern in Pasadena.
“We knew that there was an audience out there that was listening to country music that was not your traditional line dance crowd or people who listened to Willie Nelson,” said Philip Lathroum, singer and one of the band’s guitar players.
Lathroum, 48, talked to The Capital about the band’s new singles, past shows and aspirations.
This interview has been edited for length and clarity.
What is your role in the band?
I am the lead singer of the band and I also play acoustic guitar, keyboard, mandolin and banjo. The band has been together for about five and a half years. A drummer that I had played with previously came to me with an idea about having a band that played modern country music, stuff that’s on the radio. Because a lot of the bands around here were still playing the older style music. We use a catchphrase that’s “Not your granddaddy’s country.” Kind of an offhanded compliment that we get, but I like it, we get a lot of people that come up to us at shows and say “I don’t really listen to country music, but I like you guys.”
Who are the band’s influences?
You’re talking about a bunch of guys that grew up on ‘80s rock and roll. Kind of going for that energy level that Garth Brooks has on stage. That Jason Aldean kind of sound with the heavier guitar work while also mixing in influences from southern rock, like 38 Special or Black Stone Cherry, those kind of groups. While still staying true to traditional country music. But we’re adding that kick to it that gives it a little bit more drive, a little bit more energy.
One of the things we’re big on doing is we don’t just stand there and play music. People are used to going to a big concert where there’s a light show and you’re moving around and interacting with the audience. We want our music to be able to fit that. We’re giving you a show too.
How long has the band been playing original music?
As a band, we decided probably about a year and a half ago that we wanted to do something a little different instead of just being a cover band. Because you’re kind of limited with as a cover band to where you’re going to be able to play. We wanted to branch out and try to get into some of these bigger shows and music festivals and things like that. We decided since all of us have written before, to go with releasing original singles like legit bands. We don’t want to just be a cover band that’s playing in the corner of a bar. We want to go past that.
Tell me about your song and video “A Place Like This"
That song is written by a friend named Al Fultz and a guy named Tony Sciuto, he played in Little River Band for a while. I recorded vocals for that song for them when they were pitching it down in Nashville. When we wanted to branch out into doing original music to take the band to the next level I approached them and said: “Hey, what happened to that one song?" And asked if we could use it. That was first single that we released and then we did the video for it. That’s got over 40,000 views right now between Facebook and YouTube. That’s just word of mouth stuff through our fans and social media. We don’t pay anybody for advertising.
Then we released a song called “County Fair” that was written by us in the band. We have a third single called “Country in My Blood” we just finished recording in studio, working on the mixdown. It’s probably going to be within the month when the single comes out.
You recently played at the Steelers/Ravens game, how was that?
That’s the second time that we played for the Ravens. A couple of years ago, when they played down in Tennessee, we played in Nashville at the Tin Roof on Broadway. We jam-packed that place full of Ravens fans. To play outside the Ravens’ stadium — we love it. The fans are great. The venue is great. Can’t get a better backdrop than playing outside with the stadium in the background and all the fans there before the game. It’s fun. One of our favorite shows.
What is it like to hear your songs on the radio?
We don’t have a major label. Just five guys and a booking agent. A lot of stuff we push ourselves. We’re trying to get more local and regional airplay. 94.7 WDSD in Delaware has played us. Froggy 99.9 out of Salisbury played us during Fun Fest in Ocean City. 105.7 The Fan has used us as bumper music.
When WDSD played our song we weren’t actually together. But we knew when it was coming on. We were all streaming it through the internet. We were all screaming through the phone “Did you hear it?” What we’re trying to do now is get some hometown support from some of the local stations around here. To get some stations here in Maryland to back Maryland country music. The country music scene around here is probably bigger now than it ever has been.
What are your future goals?
We want to be the best band that we can be. When people think of country music in this area, we want them to think of Red Dirt Revolution.