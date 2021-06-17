‘ABELLA: A Voice for the Voiceless’ audiobook by Parris Lane features late Annapolis musician John Starr’s work

Annapolis native Parris Lane, a Maryland PBS Emmy nominated actress/singer, has performed for audiences around the world.
But you might be more accustomed to hearing her in your own living room singing background vocals in “Black Books,” a song by Nils Lofgren regularly featured on HBO hit series “The Sopranos.” She was nominated for an Emmy as an actress/singer on the children’s television show “Bob the Vid Tech.”
Lane’s newest project is an audiobook, “ABELLA: A Voice for the Voiceless” that released in May of this year and she sat down with The Capital to talk about it.
Where did you get the idea for the book? What inspirations did you draw from?
I got the idea for Abella from a lunch date in Beverly Hills with Mr. Quincy Jones. We discussed the movie ‘Roots,’ his work on the film, and I stated how I wanted to produce a CD of various Negro Spirituals inspired by the Slave Narratives. Several music selections recorded evolved into a novel from an independent study course at Mills College and transformed into a music audiobook for my Masters’ Thesis at Goddard College.
How was it writing and producing a book during COVID-19?
Abella music audiobook was completed several months into the COVID pandemic, and I concentrated on producing a songbook for choirs to perform the music. The late John Starr graciously transcribed 266 pages of sheet music but, unfortunately, didn’t live to see the final product of his greatest transcription works. He emailed me the last corrections for the songbook on March 29 and was killed tragically in a car accident on Easter Sunday, April 4.
What can readers learn from the main character in the book?
With Abella, readers learn and experience the journey and the coming of age with a young, enslaved girl with a unique singing voice. They will feel her hopes and dreams as she maneuvers through one of the darkest times of American history. They will also learn how music can help heal the soul of those that have given up on life. And how Abella explores with compelling questions about how many enslaved people felt about being in bondage.
How important is Juneteenth and how does this book tie in with it?
Juneteenth is significant for once Abella is freed and becomes successful with her music career; she uses her fortune to purchase the freedom of other enslaved people.
Why is it important to have leaders like Abella in communities and their stories continued being spread?
When given the opportunity, Abella took charge of her life with the help of an elderly music teacher. Here is where she learned to read, write, play piano, and sing. She never forgot her roots nor those she left behind and therefore started an Abolitionist movement.
Do you see any similarities between this book and what America went through these last two years?
In today’s world, one can still see Abella’s life parallel with the slave patrollers - police brutality, racism -discriminatory practices, unequal education, and more.
Why did you want this released via an audiobook? And what does that add to the story?
I believe that we should never forget the pain and suffering of our ancestors. We should never be ashamed, for they survived through the most horrific times. We must embrace their stories and honor their spirit. We are responsible as descendants to keep their memories and the National Treasure “Negro Spirituals” alive. When people hear Abella’s voice, they will accompany her on a personal journey full of emotions. But in the end, with God’s grace, good people and goodness prevail.