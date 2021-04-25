Music festivals return to Annapolis area as Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk perform at fairgrounds

Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk headlined an outdoor festival at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds in Crownsville on Sunday, drawing about 4,000 people to what promoters think is the first outdoor music festival in Maryland as COVID-19 restrictions continue to relax.
Pooh Shiesty just released his first album, “Shiesty Season” with features from Lil Durk, Gucci Mane and 21 Savage. Among the songs Lil Durk and Pooh Shiesty have together is “Back in Blood,” which went platinum in March, according to Recording Industry Association of America certification.
“We couldn’t do any of this for over a year, this show will be the first and biggest show in Maryland in a year,” said Anthony Porter, owner of Shooting Star Productions as he set up the stage for the event.
Porter plans to set up shows every week and his phone has not stopped ringing now that he’s producing events again.
“We are very excited, I am proud as punch to be the first company to set up one of these shows,” he said.
Normally, the fairground capacity is about 8,000, Porter said. To meet COVID-19 restrictions, the crowd was limited to 4,000.
Capt. Russ Davies, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Fire Department, said the county has been encouraging people to get vaccinated and this event signals we are to get back to some normalcy.
“This has been a great one to plan and the fairgrounds have been nice to work with, knowing what the restrictions are important,” Porter said. “Anne Arundel has been pretty stable and they are the most wide-open in the state.”
DJ Baby, one of the performers Sunday, said it felt amazing. .
“This is going to be a movie, I will show people how it was back in college and those days,” he said.
DJ Baby said the first show after so long under restrictions felt like he was coming out of retirement, and he hasn’t seen a crowd like the one at the fairgrounds in a while. He said it feels good to be here, he is based out of Washington, D.C.
Ge5ive from Washington D.C. and YGteck from Baltimore opened the show.
Trey Styles of Baltimore got VIP tickets to see YGteck perform, his nephew.
“This concert is going to be off the hook so I had to come through,” Styles said. “It’s going to be great and is a positive thing to do.”
Styles is hoping for more concerts like this and said concerts feel like freedom.
“Ticket” and “Trapmode” by YGteck are two songs Styles wants to see his nephew perform.
Kevin Hernandez, Washington, D.C. resident, came out to see Pooh Shiesty and Lil Durk, he said he never saw them before.
Hernandez wants them to play new songs that aren’t out yet. He said it felt good out here and nice to be back outside.
One of the promoters of the show Jay Bandz said he been doing this for seven or eight years but hasn’t done any in the in the Delaware Maryland Virginia region for over a year. He has been traveling to Atlanta for shows.
“I been calling around all year and finally someone said yeah to doing events,” Jay said.
Jay said putting on a concert he had to make everyone happy, including the local health department, police and fire departments.
“I’m helping people get back to normal and This show puts us on the map,” Jay said. “If this show goes smooth we plan to run it back and do another one.