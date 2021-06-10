The sound of summer is back, Annapolis area outdoor concerts return Friday

Summer concerts are coming back after a year of on hiatus because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It has been more than a year since the pandemic forced the closure of businesses and events. And as the pandemic has waned and numbers fall, government officials have been loosening restrictions, leading to planned concerts.
The music kicks off Friday with a new series at Maryland Cultural & Conference Center, premiering with Annapolis singer Tony Spencer and The Sunset Band at StageOne. Enjoy a night listening to a mix of traditional and contemporary jazz and R&B with songs from the late 50s up to the current hits. Doors open at 5:30 p.m., and the show begins at 6.
There will be on-site food and drink vendors available. Purchase your ticket at eventbrite.com.
Here is a look at some of the series announced so far:
Beach Summer
Join the Bay Weekly and the Maryland Cultural & Conference Center once a month at StageOne for the Beach Summer Concert Series. The concerts will begin Friday and conclude on Sept. 10. To learn more about this event or to purchase tickets, visit mc3annapolis.org.
- Tony Spencer & Sunset Band on Friday
- Wheelhouse on July 9
- Dublin 5 on Aug. 13
- Jimmy Kenny & The Pirate Beach Band on Sept. 10
Tides and Tunes
The Annapolis Maritime Museum is set to host its beachside Tides and Tunes concerts every Thursday, starting June 17 with Sweet Leda.
Every week a different band will take the stage from 7 to 9 p.m at the McNasby’s Museum campus. Concerts are free, but donations are appreciated, according to the museum’s website. The weekly concert series will conclude on Aug. 19. For more information, check out the museum’s website here amaritime.org.
- Sweet Leda on June 17
- Timmie Metz Band ft. Tambo on June 24
- Davidson Exchange on July 1
- Mixed Business on July 8
Glen Burnie Town Center
Head to the Glen Burnie Town Center on Fridays from 7:30 to 9 p.m. July 2 to July 30 for live music. Bring a lawn chair and enjoy the music. No alcohol is permitted.
- Pet Rock on July 2
- 4 on the Floor with Overdrive on July 9
City Dock
The Annapolis City Dock concert series, put on the by the city’s Art in Public Places Commission, kicks off on July 4, with the Navy Jazz Band performing right before the fireworks.
For more information, visit annapolis.gov/1406/Summer-Concerts.
- Karousel on July 4
- Crabtowne Big Band on July 18
- Room 4 1 more on Aug. 1
- Dr. Phil Butts Big Band on Aug. 8
Naval Academy Band
There will be a few chances to catch the Naval Academy band perform a few different times this summer.
- 10:30 a.m. July 3 at the City of Annapolis Independence Day Parade
- July 4 at City Dock.
- July 17 at Quiet Waters Park.
Concerts in the Park
Visit Quiet Waters Park on Saturdays starting July 17 for free Concert in the Park series.
Bands include the Naval Academy Blues and Gold and Guava Jelly. For more information, visit aacounty.org.
- Naval Academy Blues and Golds on July 17
- Sharon & The Edge on July 24
- Guava Jelly Band on July 31
- Swamp Donkey on Aug. 7
Some other traditional summer series have yet to announce their lineups.