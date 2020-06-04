xml:space="preserve">
Hear-ye, Hear-ye: Annapolis Towne Crier explains common sense COVID-19 rules

Lilly Price
By
Capital Gazette
Jun 04, 2020 7:27 AM

Squire Fred, the Annapolis town crier, is out with a new video helping residents understand city and health department orders to prevent spreading COVID-19 as the city begins to reopen.

Frederick Taylor portrays the town crier for Watermark as a walking tour guide and has been the city’s official Town Crier for since 2006.

The video is posted on the YouTube page: CityofAnnapolis.

Online secret garden tour

In place of Hammond-Harwood House’s annual secret garden tour, the historic house is moving the event online.
Gardeners are invited to share photos of their own gardens and viewers are encouraged to check out the different garden submissions online on Saturday and Sunday to “virtually tour all the beautiful Secret Gardens of Annapolis" at hammondharwoodhouse.org/secret-garden-tour-2020/.

A photo submission earns participants two free tour tickets to tour the Hammond-Harwood House when it reopens, with no expiration date.

ASO offers ‘Symphony Notes’

Former Annapolis Symphony Executive Director Patrick Nugent sits down with Music Director José-Luis Novo to discuss symphony shows, which have since been canceled, and the inspiration behind the orchestra’s music. The video is posted on the YouTube page: Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.

Handstands with Miss Sam

Thrive Gym, a children’s gym in Annapolis shows viewers steps on how to do some handstand drills at home. The video is posted on the YouTube page: Thrive Gym Annapolis.

Online summer choral program

Encore University, an Annapolis-based art program for older adults, will have a creative virtual summer school singing program open for adults 55 years and older.

The new program aims to provide older adults with the health benefits that come from singing as well as combating social isolation while sheltering at home. The six-week, $50 semester will teach students 20 unique singing, music and vocal instructions led by conductors.

The program will meet over Zoom from July 6 to August 13 and no prior music experience is needed. For more information or to register for the Encore University Summer School visit encorecreativity.org or call 301-261-5747.

Tribute to rowing season

Annapolis Junior Rowing Association celebrates its 2019-2020 season with an inspirational video. The video is posted on the YouTube page: Annapolis Junior Rowing Association.

Outdoor yoga class

Blue Lotus Yoga Studio in Annapolis is offering 19 outdoor yoga and mat barre classes a week on the floating dock at Annapolis Sailing School this week.

The studio also livestreams different levels of yoga and barre classes online. Outdoor classes are limited to 9 students and preregistration is required at https://clients.mindbodyonline.com/classic/mainclass

