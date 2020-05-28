Guide to life online: Pressing Strings music video, fireboat tour, Blue Angel flyover, Buchanan House tour

Pressing Strings ‘Brave’ music video
Pressing Strings, an Annapolis folk band, wrote a song dedicated to doctors, nurses and first responders titled “Brave." The song is accompanied by a montage of the day in the life of hospital employees, grocery store workers and other essential employees during the pandemic.
“All we can say is thank you, thank you, thank you. This one is dedicated to you,” the band wrote on Facebook.
Virtual tour of The Lady Anne fireboat
Lt. Phil Stratton, Anne Arundel County Fire Department officer at Cape St. Claire fire station, walks viewers through an online tour of The Lady Anne, a 43-foot long fireboat at Sandy Point State Park. Firefighters take The Lady Anne out to save people who have fallen overboard and extinguish boat fires.
Blue Angels flyover for Naval Academy graduation
The U.S Navy Blue Angels honored the Naval Academy Class of 2020 with a surprise flyover during their graduation ceremony on Wednesday, May 20. The team also performed flybys of the USS Truman aircraft carrier and her attached battle group to honor the sailors aboard. The battle group is currently unable to return to port after deployment because it is isolated from the coronavirus pandemic, according to AirshowStuffVideos, which posted the flyover film.
Annapolis high school graduation parade
Mayor Gavin Buckley led a parade through downtown Annapolis for graduating seniors that was full of car honks and bright colored balloons to celebrate the students’ accomplishments. Frostburg State University graduate, Harold “Mo” Lloyd III also celebrated his birthday the day of the parade.
Online house tour of the Naval Academy’s Buchanan House
The Naval Academy Superintendent resides in the Buchanan House located on school grounds. Superintendent Vice Adm. Sean Buck and his wife walks viewers through an online tour of their house, where the families of midshipmen are traditionally invited to several garden parties during Commissioning Week. Since the garden parties were canceled due to coronavirus, Buck gives a virtual glance of the historic residence and its artifacts.
Annapolis Area Christian School final news sign off
The Quarantine News Network, a product of Annapolis Area Christian School, had its last show Tuesday. Summers here and school is out while graduating seniors in the Class of 2020 remark on their past four years.
St. John’s College Spring Collegium
Collegium is a beloved St. John’s College tradition featuring end-of-semester performances on both campuses in Annapolis and Santa Fe. The show takes months of preparation to perform. So when St. John’s College closed due to the global pandemic, students didn’t let that stop them. The show must go on. And go on it did, with true Johnnie style and panache, St. John’s College wrote.
“This wonderful joint-campus video showcases an amazing array of talents. Our sincere thanks to all who performed, introduced, and produced!” the college wrote.
Online art auction
Annapolis Collection Gallery held a virtual art auction on their Instagram page. The studio located on Gallery Row also posted its flash auction online for buyers to view at 32auctions.com/AnnapolisCollection9.
Daily Tai Chi with Master Billy Greer
Join Tai Chi master Billy Greer of Annapolis as he demonstrates authentic Chen Style Tai Chi movements. Greer also shows how to perform joint-flexion, Ba Duan Jin and other Qigong exercises.