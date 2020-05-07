A musical thank you to health care workers; Maryland National Guard flyover; 1 Love Annapolis tour; and more

A musical thank you
While concert halls are silent and music recitals are postponed, students at the Annapolis Symphony Academy have not only continued their lessons virtually but have also used that platform to produce a video tribute to health care workers on the front lines of the pandemic.
The video features Annapolis Symphony Academy students thanking health care workers with signs, spoken messages and “thumbs up” gestures over a background of Tchaikovsky’s 1812 Overture, culminating in a full screen tiled standing ovation and title “Thank you for keeping the beats in our hearts.” The video is available to the public at tunedtoyouth.org.
The Annapolis Symphony Academy was founded in 2018 as an educational program of the Annapolis Symphony Orchestra.
National Guard flyover
The Maryland National Guard will conduct community flyovers to honor front line COVID-19 responders and essential workers across the state this afternoon.
“Our Soldiers and Airmen are proud to serve alongside those on the front lines keeping everyone safe during these challenging times,” said Maj. Gen. Timothy Gowen, adjutant general of Maryland. “This day is a small way to show our appreciation to everyone that is doing their part to combat the coronavirus. And to everyone who has been impacted by this pandemic, please know we are in this together and we stand with you.”
A formation of four A-10C Thunderbolt II aircraft will conduct the flyovers on Friday as a salute to recognize health care workers, first responders, military, and other essential personnel, as well as those staying at home to “flatten the curve” of the COVID-19 pandemic. The detailed flight path puts the planes over the State House and Anne Arundel Medical Center in Annapolis and Baltimore Washington Medical Center a few minutes after 3 p.m.
1 Love Annapolis
When Zachary’s Jewelers on Main Street closed its doors to customers because of the coronations, owner Steve Samaras and his wife Challie hit the streets.
The duo are highlighting a different Annapolis restaurant, retail store or other local business each day as part of a video series on Facebook Live. Virtual tour guide Samaras takes viewers around town doling out historical facts along the way.
“For a few minutes a day we’re taking their mind off what everyone has been facing. It’s really uplifting to know that these short little vignettes are making a positive impression and making people feel decent about what we are all blessed with being in this area,” Samaras said.
Samaras calls the video series 1 Love Annapolis, a term he says encapsulates appreciation for the city and its welcoming, intimate community. The social media novice is filmed in one take by his wife Challie, who edits, directs and publishes the videos on a blog. The videos primarily focus on highlighting small businesses in Annapolis and the services they’re still offering during COVID-19 restrictions.
Small businesses have been particularly hard hit by Gov. Larry Hogan’s nonessential business closure. Downtown Annapolis Partnership President Erik Evans told The Capital that 95% of its businesses closed in the traditional way because of coronavirus. Some merchants have limited capacity to conduct business online.
In short video segments, Samaras discusses a store or restaurant’s back story, the popular items they’re known for and his personal favorite items from the locale. The series started out as a fun activity, but has gained notoriety on social media. The one-man campaign has since racked up for 40 videos, one daily from Monday through Saturday.
“It’s been fun. I’ll tell you. It’s got a life of its own right,” Samaras
This weekend he’s promoting small retail businesses Lilac Bijoux, Hats in the Belfry and The Gateway Florist in hopes of boosting their Mother’s Day sales. Samaras and his wife plan on making a video about a collective group of restaurants that viewers can treat their mothers with a nice carry out meal from their favorite restaurant.
Samaras said he plans on continuing the video series as long as people continue to enjoy watching them, or until his store Zachary’s Jewelers reopens after it closed to the public on March 18.
“My favorite place is right at 100 Main Street inside that store. I’ve built my life in that store,” he said.
St. John’s commencement
St. John’s College Annapolis President Pano Kanelos offered a video invitation Friday to the Annapolis campus’s 2020 commencement.
Like many colleges and universities, the liberal arts college shifted to online classes last month and canceled its annual commencement on the lawn on College Avenue.
Kanelos talked about the impact of the coronavirus and offered hopeful words.
“Stay well, stay hopeful and stay close to one another in spirit,” he said
The commencement will be livestreamed at 10:30 a.m. Sunday.
For more information, go to sjc.edu.
Tour Maryland parks
Maryland Parks are reopened. Can’t decide which one you want to visit first?
Check out the Maryland Department of Natural Resources tour of parks around the state.
“Our dedicated state park rangers have filmed videos highlighting the fascinating nature and history found in our state parks,” the DNR said in it’s email blast.
The videos offer tours about Harriet Tubman’s story, introduce a corn snake, taking a wildflower hike and more.
Compiled by Rick Hutzell and Lilly Price.