Annapolis merchant goes on a one man campaign online, 1 Love Annapolis

When Zachary’s Jewelers on Main Street closed its doors to customers due to coronaviurs, owner Steve Samaras and his wife Challie hit the streets.
The duo are highlighting a different Annapolis restaurant, retail store or other local business each day as part of a video series on Facebook Live. Virtual tour guide Samaras takes viewers around town doling out historical facts along the way.
“For a few minutes a day we’re taking their mind off what everyone has been facing. It’s really uplifting to know that these short little vignettes are making a positive impression and making people feel decent about what we are all blessed with being in this area,” Samaras said.
Samaras calls the video series 1 Love Annapolis, a term he says encapsulates appreciation for the city and its welcoming, intimate community. The social media novice is filmed in one take by his wife Challie, who edits, directs and publishes the videos on a blog. The videos primarily focus is on highlighting small businesses in Annapolis and the services they’re still offering during COVID-19 restrictions.
Small businesses have been particularly hard hit by Gov. Larry Hogan’s non-essential business closure. Downtown Annapolis Partnership President Erik Evans told The Capital that 95% of its businesses closed in the traditional way because of coronavirus. Some merchants have limited capacity to conduct business online.
In short video segments, Samaras discusses a store or restaurant’s back story, the popular items they’re known for and his personal favorite items from the locale. The series started out as a fun activity, but has gained notoriety on social media. The one-man campaign has since racked up for 40 videos, one daily from Monday through Saturday.
“It’s been fun. I’ll tell you. It’s got a life of its own right,” Samaras
This weekend he’s promoting small retail businesses Lialic Bique, Hats in the Belfry and The Gateway Florist in opens of boosting their Mother’s Day sales. Samaras and his wife plan on making a video about a collective group of restaurants that viewers can treat their mothers with a nice carry out meal from their favorite restaurant.
Samaras said he plans on continuing the video series as long as people continue to enjoy watching them, or until his store Zachary’s Jewelers reopens after it closed to the public on March 18.
“My favorite place is right at 100 main street inside that store. I’ve built my life in that store,” he said.