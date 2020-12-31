Guide to the weekend: Celebrate New Year’s holiday weekend with these online events

The Anne Arundel County Department of Health is holding a selfie contest with an iPad or gift baskets with health-related items as prizes. To enter, residents have to post a selfie with the hashtag #BeWellAA and include tips for #MindBodyThoughts and #actsofkindness. The contest is open through Jan. 4 to any Maryland resident who lives, works or attends school in Anne Arundel County. Winners under the age of 18 will need an adult to accept the prize on their behalf, according to the Anne Arundel County Department of Health. Every photo posted counts as one entry. For more information, visit aahealth.org/bewellaa/.