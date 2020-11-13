Millersville native among university students creating a ‘selfie’ camera for spacecraft’s moon mission

David Zuehlke, a Millersville native and 26-year-old doctorate student at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Florida, is part of a team of students tasked with creating a tiny camera that will detach from a spacecraft and take a “selfie” of the vessel landing on the moon.
It’s the first time a university student project has gone to the moon riding on the back of a spacecraft operated by private company Intuitive Machines, whose CEO, Stephen Altemus, is an alumnus of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University and wanted to get students involved. Zuehlke joins 20 other students in creating, launching and monitoring photos captured of the Nova-C Lunar Lander in space, arriving on a western valley referred to as the Ocean of Storms.
EagleCam, the system the holds five tiny cameras named after Embry-Riddle’s mascot, will shoot off the spacecraft as it prepares to land to get the perfect angle of its muse, Nova-C, touching down on the lunar surface.
“If you imagine holding out a really long selfie stick from yourself and if you get far away enough, you can take a selfie of all of you," Zuehlke said. “EagleCam will land far enough away and have a pretty wide-angle lens so that we’re going to see the surface of the moon, and then we will see the Nova-C Lander in that picture, the whole thing.”
The 10-by-15-centimeter camera box will simultaneously beam the 360-degree-angle photos to Nova-C using a Wi-Fi connection. Once the spacecraft safely settles on the moon, it will transmit the photos back to the university team. It’s the first time a WiFi network is being tested on the moon, Zuehlke said.
“The actual goal of the mission for getting this kind of selfie view: One, it’ll make a really cool picture. But as far as science goes, there’s some really cool things that can be done by just looking at the lander as it comes down and looking at, say, how the lunar dust kicks up around there,” Zuehlke said.
Dust is one of the main concerns for the EagleCam since the lander will kick up a plume of dust while it docks on land, possibly covering its lens and shrouding its photos. The engineering students and three professors are working on creating an electrostatic dust repellent to keep debris away from the lens.
University donations and individual donors fund the approximately $600,000 EagleCam.
Data collected from the landing, including temperature, speed and radiation stress on cameras, is expected to fuel doctoral studies at Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University for years to come. Zuehlke’s own research centers on space surveillance by using telescopes to keep an eye on orbiting satellites to avoid space debris collisions.
The student team is on a tight schedule to finalize the EagleCam by May so that Intuitive Machine can integrate the camera for Nova-C’s official launch. The space expedition, estimated to start in November 2021, is overseen by NASA.
Once EagleCam runs out of battery and stops snapping pictures, it will become a little relic on the surface of the moon.