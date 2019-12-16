Each year after the Naval Academy’s commencement, Edgewater photographer Mike Lopes waits at a nearby shopping center to catch a few recent graduates on their way to lunch so he can give them an 11x14 inch matted print of The Blue Angels in flight.
The Muddy Creek Artists Guild sold those images and pretty much every other form of media as part of the group’s Gifts from the Arts show at the Main Street Shopping Center at South River Colony. The show included works with a range of prices from 36 artists who live south of the South River.
“It supports a creative community inside their community,” guild President Anita Ewing said.
Ewing paints watercolors on synthetic water-resistant yupo paper, so she can add and subtract paint to form her abstract scenes, as well as a portrait of some backyard chickens.
“I think it gives us a place to breathe,” Ewing said.
Lopes doesn’t just photograph airplanes, he also hunts around docks and tracks looking for colorful photos of boats on the water or the many shades of gray on a retired engine. So far at this year’s show, he has sold about two dozen pieces.
It has also been a productive show for Tom Dicken, who makes birdhouses from recycled pallets, with the thoughtful addition of a metal predator-guard plate on each to protect baby birds from burrowers.
Ceramicist Yang-ja Lee cracks a kiln open at more than 2,100 degrees and adds sodium carbonate, which flames pick up as they whirl around pots and cups, leaving a unique pattern on each. The end product is also functional; she uses her own pots at home for daily meals.
Louise Miles makes scarves and table runners from fine strings of rayon and silk and brings a portable wooden loom to shows so she can show people how she works. At the show Friday she was weaving green yarn into a dainty huck lace.
"It’s just an effort to keep hand-weaving alive, and to make it available to people so they can enjoy it,” Louise Miles said.
John Hanna worked for Prince George’s County schools as a carpenter, but now he focuses on keeping his wooden works close to their natural condition. He cleans up rough pieces of mulberry, cedar or silver maple then adds legs to create one-of-a-kind furniture.
“You can’t equal a piece of wood that the Lord has really made, and I’m just cleaning it up a little bit,” Hanna said.
Ewing said the majority of artists sold something during the show, not that selling is the only thing that matters.
“It’s always encouraging for artists to have their things on the wall, have people talk about them,” Ewing said.
Through the holiday show, the guild raised $1,360 to benefit the arts at Central Special School.
Information on future events and shows can be found at www.muddycreekartistsguild.org.