Annapolis band Mojo Bozo’s Electric Circus releases second full-length album ‘Germ City’

The Annapolis band Mojo Bozo’s Electric Circus formed in the Summer of 2018 and that same year its first full length album came out in October. Followed up by a live EP in 2019, and in April of this year, the band released its second full-length album “Germ City.” The band members got their start playing at Metropolitan in Annapolis.
The band is made up of: Ryan Walsh, who does Vocals and Guitar; Shane Walsh, on drums; Jeremy Hayes, on bass; and Michael Strackbein, organ and backing vocals.
Mojo Bozo’s talked with The Capital and about life during the pandemic.
How has the pandemic affected the band? Positively or negatively?
Ryan: Moving past the obvious fact that shows aren’t a thing, it’s been nice to hang out as friends outside of the sometimes hectic show schedule or recording studio scenarios.
Jeremy: A bit of a break and focus on family and friends has been nice. But we’ve kept busy writing in our own homes and have a lot of new material put together. We send demos back and forth to each other regularly.
Michael: I joined the band right after “Germ City” was recorded. Learning the whole catalogue and getting ready for a ton of shows just to have everything come to a screeching halt was a huge bummer. These guys put a lot into their performances and I’m looking forward to being part of it.
How has the song writing process been through these months? What type of songs have been written?
Ryan: Songwriting is the one thing that’s made me feel normal as a musician during these times. We’ve been stirring up more acoustic tracks to accompany our usual live show antics. Possibly looking at recording a double album in 2021.
Jeremy: Ryan has a ton of new material that I’m excited about. Shane has been playing guitar a lot too, contributing to some new songs that we’re eager to put together. We’ve all been writing in a way that pushes the boundaries of what we normally do, trying to keep it fresh.
Are you back performing in person? What did you miss the most about performing?
Ryan: We haven’t been performing in person. We are celebrating our drummer having a second child and taking some time off for safety reasons. Leaving more time to work on new music.
Jeremy: We definitely miss the energy you get from playing live shows. We miss the camaraderie between other bands, friends, and fans.
Favorite song to perform?
Ryan: Our single “Ten Years Tired” is always fun to play.
Jeremy: “Fiscal Spliff.” Love the energy and it has a fun bass line to play. Then you get hit with the heavy ending and a killer solo, has a lot of our moods packaged in one song. “Swamp Thing,” as well. Love the surf vibes and it seems to get the crowd going.
Besides music, what have you all been doing to keep busy?
Jeremy: Buying way too many records and running out of space to store them.
We’ve been putting out new live videos using unreleased footage we had been sitting on. You can find them on our YouTube channel and Facebook pages.
How has the reaction been to the new album?
Ryan: One thing that has kept us going through these times is the positive feedback to our latest record “Germ City.” We are grateful to have had it pressed on vinyl recently and people seem to enjoy spinning it.
Jeremy: The vinyl pressing was a success, which was heartwarming to see considering we were in the start of a pandemic when the preorders started. The fact that people were spending their money on our album, supporting our music during these times, really gave us hope that we’ll get through all of this alright.
Where did you get the name of the band from?
Ryan: Mojos is a venue in the south I used to play at regularly to cover cheap rent. And we wanted to let people know outside of taking the music seriously we’re just a bunch of Bozos.
Biggest musical inspirations?
Ryan: Movie soundtracks inspire me to keep the genres on shuffle when making an album.
Jeremy: We all listen to a pretty wide range of music. But collectively we all love surf rock, (progressive rock), rockabilly, and classic rock. Lately I’ve been listening to a lot of ELO, Deftones, and 60s French pop music.
What’s the importance of keeping local music alive?
Ryan: It’s important to keep local music alive because it can offer you things that an internet algorithm cannot. You will stumble upon things you didn’t know you wanted to hear and may not be something you knew existed to search.
Jeremy: It’s been inspiring seeing all the support and fundraisers for our venues during the pandemic. Small venues are where new artists cut their teeth. Without support for local music and these venues, the quality of new music will be severely reduced. Not to mention many artists, industry professionals, engineers, etc, have been out of work for a long time now. They need our support.
Reach out to your local lawmakers to make sure they know how important it is to save our venues!
What’s the plan or goal for 2021?
Ryan: Hopefully have another record on the way and find a safe way to get our music to people.