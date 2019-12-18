The bowl game parade begins at City Dock at 9 a.m. Friday and snakes its way to the tailgate at Navy-Marine Corps Memorial Stadium. A crowd often gathers at City Dock around 6:30 a.m. waiting for the horses to arrive and be hitched for the parade. Over 60 groups and organizations signed up to participate in the parade, including Anne Arundel Youth Football Association champions, who will receive tickets to the game, Miss Maryland and Miss Virginia pageant winners, veteran motorcycle clubs, military-themed groups and various nonprofits.