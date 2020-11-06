‘Still Standing’: Baltimore dance company to perform a live outside show for Veterans Day overlooking Annapolis National Cemetery

While scouting out the setting of their upcoming outdoor dance performance at Park Place in Annapolis, director and choreographers Colette Krogol and Matt Reeves were struck by Annapolis National Cemetery’s uniform, yet distanced, headstones for fallen soldiers.
The linked headstones inspired the dancers to design their socially-distanced show “Still Standing” around the cemetery by imitating its grid outline with 150 shining LED lights. The outside performance begins Friday night at Park Place on Maryland Theatre for the Performance Arts' lawn. It runs until Nov. 14 with a special memorial show free for veterans, public school students and local artists on Veterans Day.
“It’s a brief moment of breath, a reflection of one space to another. And I think that resonated with us, artistically, of how can we take that breath together, how can we reflect on that space?” Reeves said. “That really spoke to us as well since the majority of tombstones there are from civil war veterans and spoke back to this big riff or scar in our country’s history, and here, this place, also speaks to a moment of healing, a place to reconcile.”
Krogol and Reeves are artistic directors for Baltimore-based dance company Orange Grove Dance, a nine-person modern and contemporary dance company. It’s the company’s first show since the coronavirus pandemic caused all concerts and performance venues to shut down. The show is the first major event the Maryland Theatre for the Performance Arts has held since the restriction on entertainment venues was lifted in September.
“There’s nothing like going and seeing live performances. So the ability for us to make something and share it live with an audience ... even at a distance, we get to feel their energy and be in the same space with them,” Krogol said.
MTPA is uniquely positioned to adapt to COVID-19 guidelines since the center is the only local venue with an expansive, safe, outdoor stage. It also has the mission to bring more innovative and creative performances to the area that depart from classical forms of art and dance. That mission pairs nicely with Orange Grove Dance, a dance company stretching classical art boundaries by creating choreographed dances based on the setting they dance in.
“With COVID, all types of performing artists have had to really rethink where the audience is going to be and what the performance is going to look like,” said Jemma Lehner, director of programming for MTPA. “In Annapolis ... I’ve never seen a dance company come in and really rethink what a performance is going to look like and not even dance on the stage.”
Ditching the stage except for their sound equipment, Friday’s “Still Standing” performance will play out on the lawn that directly overlooks Annapolis National Cemetery — an exciting opportunity for the freewheeling dance troupe. The audience will sit on a terrace with a birds-eye view of the lawn and the cemetery.
The nine dancers donned in bright yellow and orange colors will remain at a distance except for two pairs of dancers who live together. They will pick up the LED lights while running, walking and rolling through the large lawn space. The title “Still Standing” aims to reflect on the year and resiliency people have to continue shining through the darkness, Lehner said.
“Living in this time during a pandemic and so much social unrest and other things, it really amplified and connected with us so deeply this idea of being so distant but connected. And the idea of the power of community,” Krogol said.
During MTPA’s show hiatus, the nonprofit has offered its outside stage to other local art venues for free or a low-cost. Lehner encourages artists to reach out about using their venue.
The 40-minute show starts at 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday with the following show at 7:30 p.m. Additional shows run at 6 p.m. and 7:30 p.m. Nov. 13 and Nov. 14. At 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 11, veterans, public school students and local artists can view the show for free in honor of Veterans Day.
Tickets are $30 and can be purchased at https://whatsuptix.com. All audience members will be required to wear masks. MTPA has a limited capacity of 50 people per show, although the venue can safely fit about 150 people.