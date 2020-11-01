Maryland Hall seeking six Black Maryland artists to headline new exhibit called ‘Art of Activism’

Amplifying Maryland Black artists and continuing the message of ‘Black Lives Matter’ is the goal for the new art exhibition at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts coming in the new year.
Maryland Hall is partnering with the Banneker-Douglass Museum and Maryland Commission on African American History and Culture on this exhibit to elevate Black artists whose work encapsulates activism and social justice through education. Maryland Hall is looking for six artists.
In addition to having their finished banners displayed on Maryland Hall’s campus, the artists will participate in a curated exhibition called Art of Activism, on display at Maryland Hall from Jan. 8 to Feb. 27. The deadline to apply is Nov. 13th.
“With COVID, it gives us the opportunity to display artwork outside. The artist will repurpose the banners, to paint on it, cut it up, it is very open,” said Emily Kohlenstein, Curator of the new exhibit. “We don’t know what the exhibit will look like until we pick the artist.”
Each artist will take one of the six 5 ft. by 9 ft. tall Black Lives Matter banners, which are currently hanging on the front steps of Maryland Hall, to use as a canvas. The banners were installed in June.
Six artists will be selected by a panel of three Black jurors. It was important for Maryland Hall to have Black jurors choosing the artwork based on the subject matter, Kohlenstein said. Chanel Compton, Executive director of Banneker museum; Tony Spencer, board member of MCAAHC; and Darin Gilliam, co-owner of Artfarm, will review artist applications.
Additional artists will be chosen to create work on smaller Black Lives Matter banners that will hang at the Banneker Douglass Museum. And hand-selected protest art from private collections will be displayed throughout the building to complement current activist art.
Compton said she is expecting to see dynamic, powerful artwork from the artists.
“I think we are going to see individual artistic interpretations on the importance and timeliness of this movement from diverse artistic voices,” Compton said.
Throughout history, art and social justice movements have tied together and have shed light on issues that weren’t covered in the mainstream. Compton calls it the “Power of art.”
“Art is a great tool to document history. How people will look at the artwork of this time, 20 years from now, will see it as powerful, multi-disciplinary, and being authentically told by Black voices, which is very important,” Compton said.
Compton believes Maryland Hall is setting the trend in Annapolis by being at the forefront of supporting the Black Lives Matter movement.
“I think it is important that other organizations step up in allyship and creating space for Black voices,” Compton said. “I know Maryland Hall is doing the work, and other organizations should do the same.”
Creating partnerships and coalitions to impact change in the next generation are goals for the Banneker-Douglass Museum going forward.
Compton is excited to have artist back showing off their work after going months without during the pandemic.
“We hope the artist enjoys this process and are able to reach a new audience. Gaining more visibility, financial resources and connecting with other artists is the fundamental goal,” Compton said.