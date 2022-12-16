‘Make every single moment count’: Ballet Theatre of Maryland performs ‘The Nutcracker’ for critically ill children

Brian McAllister, 6, of Davidsonville, who has a brain cancer, enters the show with a smile on his face. Twenty-two Casey Cares Foundation families were invited to see the dress rehearsal of Ballet Theatre of Maryland's performance of The Nutcracker at Maryland Hall, Tuesday, December 13, 2022. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Marinos family planned to get to the theater around 15 minutes before “The Nutcracker” began.

They ended up being a few minutes late because their 8-year-old son Niko, who has a rare metabolic disorder, had to attend a last-minute appointment.

“If you’re late for a show typically it’s frowned upon,” said Niko’s father, Marinos Marinos. “You can be able to run a little late [at these events].”

Niko was among 22 critically ill children from Maryland, along with their families, who attended a special dress rehearsal of “The Nutcracker” performed by the Ballet Theatre of Maryland at Maryland Hall Tuesday in Annapolis.

The event was organized through the Casey Cares Foundation, a nonprofit based in Howard County that hosts events for kids with critical illness and their families. While some events are funded through donations, others are gifted to the organization by the group hosting, including “The Nutcracker.”

“The holiday season is a magical time and the ballet has that wonder of the child and dreams coming true,” said Nicole Kelsch, the ballet’s artistic director. “Being able to bring joy to the community and especially to families and children who have been ill, it just gives them a little bit of time away from that part of their life.”

As families trickled in with kids dressed in tulle and tinsel, parents and kids said they were excited for a performance just for them, where they could leave and take a walk whenever necessary or come in a few minutes late.

Danielle Nelson of Pasadena holds daughter Madi Nelson, 3, who has neuroblastoma, as they enter the show. Twenty-two Casey Cares Foundation families were invited to see the dress rehearsal of Ballet Theatre of Maryland's performance of "The Nutcracker" at Maryland Hall on Tuesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Three-year-old Madi cuddled in mom Danielle Nelson’s arms as they entered the doors of Maryland Hall. Nelson, a Pasadena resident and graduate of Baltimore School for the Arts, danced in “The Nutcracker” many times, she said. She hopes Madi, who has neuroblastoma, grows up to follow in her footsteps.

“When you have a critically ill child you have to make every single moment count,” said Casey Cares spokesperson Samantha Steltzer. “We just try to help keep these families’ spirits high. ... Sometimes, sadly, these events will be the last ones they attend with all family members present so we just hope to create those little moments and lasting memories for them.”

Steltzer said it’s also important to the organization that events be free, especially considering the medical costs many of these families accrue over time.

The Daugherty family, from left, Ethen, 12, Addyson, 11, who has multiple rare genetic disorders, mother Michelle and father Randall, wait for the show to begin. Twenty-two Casey Cares Foundation families were invited to see the dress rehearsal of Ballet Theatre of Maryland's performance of "The Nutcracker "at Maryland Hall on Tuesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

While 11-year-old Addyson Daugherty from Glen Burnie, who suffers from a variety of illnesses including autonomic dysfunction, epilepsy and genetic disorders, said she was most excited to see the dancing mouse during the show, her brother Ethen wasn’t quite as jazzed about seeing the ballet, but remained a good sport for his sister.

However, one sibling who was beyond thrilled to see the show was Olivia Marinos, who accompanied her brother Niko. Olivia declared she would like to be a ballerina someday and also wants a pink washing machine for Christmas. She said Niko wants a monster truck.

Olivia Marinos, whose brother Niko, 8, has propionic acidemia and had a liver transplant, watches the show with her mother Jennifer Marinos. Twenty-two Casey Cares Foundation families were invited to see the dress rehearsal of Ballet Theatre of Maryland's performance of "The Nutcracker" at Maryland Hall on Tuesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The Arnold family was appreciative they had an opportunity to see a show with an audience and performers who would be understanding about their needs as Niko requires a wheelchair.

Niko Marinos, 8, has propionic acidemia and had a liver transplant, watches the show with his father, Marinos Marinos, on Tuesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

Niko’s mom, Jennifer, said she appreciates that Casey Cares includes the whole family.

“They never leave out his little sister. It’s always stuff that we can all do together which is a really big deal for us because a lot of times it’s going to his doctors appointments, his therapy appointments,” Jennifer Marinos said. “[This is] fun for everybody.”

The star dancer of the performance, Brenna Mazzara who plays Clara, said it’s a special show for the dancers as well.

“When you’re dancing for an audience of children I feel like it helps you step into the role. For me in this role, I’m dancing as a kid,” said Mazzara, who is 27. “You feel their energy and their joy for Christmas.”

While the ballet has partnered with Casey Cares since 2007, things are different now, Mazzara said. Many of the Casey Cares kids are immunocompromised and have needed to be very careful throughout the pandemic to avoid exposure. About three Casey Cares families came to the show last year. The previous year the ballet put on a drive-in performance of “The Nutcracker.”

“I think this year, coming out of the pandemic as well, being able to offer a performance in a less-crowded audience for people is even more meaningful,” Mazzara said. “We’re offering something to people who may not be able to come to a regular full performance but they still get to see everything on stage in its full capacity but in a safer way.”

Brian McAllister, 6, of Davidsonville, who has brain cancer, smiles with his friend, Camilla Chenault, 5. Twenty-two Casey Cares Foundation families were invited to see the dress rehearsal of Ballet Theatre of Maryland's performance of "The Nutcracker" at Maryland Hall on Tuesday. (Paul W. Gillespie/Capital Gazette)

The McAllister family decided to make a whole evening out of it, excited about the holiday season and 6-year-old Brian wrapping up his brain cancer treatment and now being in remission. The Davidsonville family invited one of Brian’s friends to see the show since his sister couldn’t come.

“We don’t generally like to be in big crowds so we don’t get sick,” said Brian’s mom, Nora Zeigenfuse. But sitting near the aisle in a sparsely populated theater makes things much easier. “He’s disabled so it’s difficult for him to get around so it’s easier when you’re at the edge. He can get out if he needs to. He gets restless. He’s also a young child.”

Brian will not only be seeing “The Nutcracker,” he will be performing in it this weekend with his hip-hop and tumble class. Though he modestly admits he doesn’t think he’ll be at the level of the Ballet Theatre of Maryland dancers by the time his performance rolls around.

“You’re going to be better,” Zeigenfuse said.