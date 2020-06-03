Luna Blu Ristorante takes charity wine dinners online with five-course Zoom calls

Owner Erin Dryden typically held a wine dinner in-house every month at her restaurant. Around 20 couples, often regulars would sell out the charity dinner months in advance. When the Italian eatery had to close its doors because of coronavirus, Dryden moved the event to Zoom video conferencing, which allows double the number of participants to join and is more educational since wine speakers and sommeliers can present to the audience without having to talk over a chatty dining room.