Londontowne Symphony Orchestra’s 2021-22 season underway

The Londontowne Symphony Orchestra returned to the concert stage earlier this month, almost a year and a half after it canceled its live performances.
Orchestra Music Director/Conductor Anna Binneweg said the first concert was named “The LSO Returns!” because they were excited to perform again. The LSO is made up of local professionals, teachers, military musicians, exceptional amateurs and students.
“We are anxious to give our high-quality classical and light classical music to the community again,” she said in a news release.
In addition to the Tchaikovsky’s Fourth Symphony, the season’s kickoff concert at Maryland Hall on Sept. 18 featured dancers from Ballet Theatre of Maryland in Arturo Marquez’ “La Conga del Fuego” as the musicians honored Hispanic Heritage Month.
The symphony will have a family friendly Halloween Spooktacular on Oct. 17 that will feature Disney music, “Phantom of the Opera” and John Williams’ score from Star Wars.
On Jan. 15, the orchestra will perform “A Salute to our Veterans” and will feature the Archbishop Spalding High School Chorus. The concert will highlight patriotic music from local and national composers.
On March 26, the orchestra and the Coalition for African Americans in the Performing Arts will perform “All Together Now,” featuring music by Black composers and focusing on anti-racism. The first half of the program will feature the winners of the LSO’s annual statewide Young Artists Competition.
An annual gala to highlight Annapolis Green, and to support a sustainable, environmentally friendly, thriving community, will mark the finale for the LSO season. The music will reflect the spirit and nature of the community, the news release said. The gala will be held June 11.
Binneweg is also the music director/conductor of the Anne Arundel Community College Symphony Orchestra where she serves as an associate professor of music. She holds a Doctor of Music degree in orchestral conducting from Northwestern University.
Masks are required for all people inside Maryland Hall and inside its theater, regardless of vaccination status. Food and drink are not allowed inside the theater. Seating is at full capacity for all shows and not socially distanced.
For more information, go to https://www.lso-music.org/.