Baltimore band Pink Elefants take their hip-hop, pop act online with karaoke groups and online performances

We have written a good bit and have much prepared until the end of the year. I would say they sound like us since we have a unique sound with 3 individuals and all but we like adding our own little touch to things. The best I can say is follow us on all the platforms. Come join the Elefamily on Facebook by joining the EleFANS group and get to know us. We are always live and always singing. Sometimes we even let slip a little taste of things to come. Come check us out! Past music can also be found everywhere music is listened to: Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Take care everyone and stay safe.