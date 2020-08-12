Baltimore band Pink Elefants take their hip-hop, pop act online with karaoke groups and online performances

The Baltimore band Pink Elefants won’t let the pandemic stifle their creative approach to songwriting and performances.
The group, formerly known as Megosh, combining old school hip-hop, pop music and their alternative rock backgrounds to create their signature sound. They also draw inspiration from the imagery in the classic “Pink Elephants on Parade,” the classic song from the 1941 Walt Disney movie “Dumbo.”
The three bandmembers fronting Pink Elefants hope their style and unfamiliar approach inspires others.
The group talked with The Capital about staying productive during the pandemic. The answers have been edited for length and clarity.
How is it staying creative during the pandemic?
Although adapting to the new pandemic lifestyle may have in itself been difficult, I believe the best is able to shine during times like this. A prime example of how seclusion can spark creativity is the story of Mary Shelley’s Frankenstein. A long winter after a volcanic eruption resulted in a challenge between the novelist and her friends as to whom could produce the scariest story. We all know who won that one.
Is it easier or harder to write music during a pandemic?
I would say easier since we’ve stayed creatively focused. We have spent a lot of our time with music video production, check out 19mexico, and other ideas.
Any new hobbies since being in quarantine?
Since the quarantine, we go live all the time in Facebook groups. We go live in Pink Elefants’ own group as well as various karaoke groups. This was something we definitely did not start doing until the pandemic. I believe the first group we had joined was called Quarantine Karaoke.
Favorite song to perform?
Not to intentionally keep plugging our newest music video but “19mexico” is super fun. It is a feel-good song and is just as fun to perform.
What made you all want to start a group?
We’ve been in various groups for years. This one was brought on by us wanting to expand musically and try something new. We had been playing rock music for so many years that we just realized it was time to move on and try something else.
First thing you want to do when the pandemic is over?
I (Josh) would like to go to a comic con. I’m a huge fan of comics and have had a lot canceled on me this year. I’m looking forward to going to New York if it is even still happening.
Writing any new songs? And what are they about?
We have written a good bit and have much prepared until the end of the year. I would say they sound like us since we have a unique sound with 3 individuals and all but we like adding our own little touch to things. The best I can say is follow us on all the platforms. Come join the Elefamily on Facebook by joining the EleFANS group and get to know us. We are always live and always singing. Sometimes we even let slip a little taste of things to come. Come check us out! Past music can also be found everywhere music is listened to: Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music, etc. Take care everyone and stay safe.