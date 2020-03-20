Social Distancing is in full effect; Anne Arundel Libraries have you covered with in-home entrainment

Anne Arundel Libraries will be closing all five locations until March 29 due to the coronavirus pandemic, but they will continue to offer their digital resources; ebooks, audiobooks, e-magazines, streaming movies, music and databases.
No library fines and fees will be charged during the closure. Book drops will be closed to ensure the health and safety of library staff. All meetings and events remain canceled through May 2, officials have said.
Residents can get library cards online without having to visit a branch. Every student in Anne Arundel schools has a free library card available to them.
These tools make it possible for county residents to continue using library services, even though those branches are closed. Christine Feldmann, a spokeswoman for the library system, encouraged residents to use all the library systems available to them.
“The library has always offered digital resources, and we are happy that people can take advantage of them,” Feldmann said. “Now that people are stuck at home, being safe and staying out of public places, we want people using these resources. They are educational, recreational and inspirational. Having access to materials that will take your mind off things.”
Feldmann said she would like residents to feel part of the community by using library resources.
“We have an extensive collection of e-materials, so not just books," Feldmann said. “Our streaming movie service, Kanopy, is a really good resource and they are all free of charge. You can use a library card to get latest books on your devices.”
Kanopy also offers online classes, called Great Classes, where you can learn while in the safety of your home.
“We have been ordering a lot more digital materials over the last couple of years and weeks,” Feldmann said. “We are trying to respond to the needs of the community right now by ordering more.”
The digital usage for the libraries has been increasing over the year and represents a quarter of all the usage of the library.
“We are getting a ton of traffic online and on our social media,” Feldmann said. “Folks are asking us how to use these services and we are happy to respond.”
The new library opening on 1410 west street in Annapolis, is still scheduled to open April 29th.
“We are getting all the new materials in for the library and staff is processing those materials,” Feldmann said. “All things are continuing with the new location.”
“This is a difficult time for everyone, so we just want to do our part to make it easier. We are asking people to bear with us as we respond in a safe way.”
Kid’s eResources
Tumble Books – Read, Watch and Learn
TumbleBooks are created by taking existing picture books, adding animation, sound, music and narration to produce an electronic picture book which you can read, or have read to you. TBL also includes National Geographic videos and games.
Kanopy Kids
Unlimited on-demand video streaming service with thoughtful entertainment for children preschool and up. Kids' categories include TV Series, Learning Languages, Animated Storybooks, Anime Favorites, Classic Films and Movies for the Whole Family. Key titles include Sesame Street, Arthur, Babar, and Daniel Tiger.
Overdrive Kid’s Reading Room
Digital library with curated lists for kids.
Kids InfoBits
A variety of free of educational resources for kids grades k-5
Brainfuse
Keep your students engaged in learning with live tutors and learning resources for children in grades 3-12.
All ages eResources
Cloud Library
Browse, checkout, and read ebooks on most mobile devices. Find them on the library catalog or use the Cloud Library app for your device.
Overdrive
Find Kindle and other eBook format books on Overdrive. Overdrive offers audiobook formats for most devices.
RBdigital Audiobooks
Downloadable Audiobooks are popular fiction and non-fiction books that you can download and listen to on your computer or mobile device.
Libby
Electronic magazines are also available in Overdrive’s Libby app. Get the app to start reading e-magazines today.
Naxos Music Library
Classical, Jazz, World, Classic Rock, and other genres streamed to your computer or device.