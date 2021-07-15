Let’s Go! Music Festival will host Sugar Ray, Gin Blossoms and Smash Mouth at County Fairgrounds this weekend

Let’s Go! Music Festival will debut Friday and Saturday at Anne Arundel County Fairgrounds with headliners Sugar Ray, Gin Blossoms and Smash Mouth.
John O’Leary, the mastermind behind Annapolis’ St. Patrick’s Day parade organized this festival and wants to make it an annual event. There will be a live DJ and a variety of food trucks.
O’Leary is looking forward to the smile on people’s faces.
“The idea behind the festival is to bring people out and to support local business and acts,” O’Leary said. “The community is going to be very excited and those that go to the show will have a surprise at the end of both nights.”
He named it Let’s Go! so that the community can go back to normal and get out there and enjoy each other. Planning this festival came together quickly, O’Leary said. He and his partner Liz Rawlings started organizing in April.
O’Leary planned a two-day festival so that national and local acts could perform. He is expecting 4,000 to 5,000 people over the two days. The venue holds up to 8,000 people.
Misspent Youth, a Howard County band that often plays in Anne Arundel County and Annapolis, is excited to perform at this weekend festival. Lorenzo Ascoli, the lead guitarist, said the band has been together for 16 years. They are a cover band that has headlined at the annual “Bands in the Sand” charity event in Annapolis for seven years.
Ascoli said the pandemic was difficult for the band – they went from 50-60 shows a year to zero.
“We had nothing from March 17 until this year, we were shut down like everyone else for a year,” Ascoli said.
Ascoli has been seeing people more thankful for live music and all their venues have been crowded. He said they are ready for this festival and excited to share the stage with this lineup.
“I listened and played Sugar Ray, Gin Blossoms and Smash Mouth, we are big fans of all of those bands.These guys are international stars and this is fantastic,” Ascoli said. “We are expecting it to be hot like a Maryland summer, and should be a lot of people out there having a good time.”
Ascoli said this community needs a reason to come together and share the love of live music while being outside.
“We just want to put some of this behind us and we are ready to move in the next chapter,” Ascoli added. “Music puts your soul into words and speaks to all of us in different ways and it is there for us through every emotion.”
A portion of the proceeds will go to Warrior Events, a nonprofit organization that supports veterans, and Annapolis Musicians Fund For Musicians, a nonprofit organization created to provide temporary financial relief to professional Annapolis musicians who cannot work due to sickness, injury or any other circumstances that may leave them unable to perform.
To purchase tickets for this festival visit: https://letsgofest.com/ or call 443-822-5871.