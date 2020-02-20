After just a few years in town, Charles Ktavoossi is making his mark. He’s playing solo gigs and performing with his band, Kavoossi and The Typos, in between heading out on the road as lead guitarist for the Joey Harkum Band.
And he stepped up to take the reins of Naptownmusic, the website dedicated to local music, after its founder, Jenny Parris Brady, died of cancer last year.
Before moving to Annapolis, Ktavoossi hailed from Bowie where he started playing with heavy influence from Weezer.
Spotlight caught up with Kavoossi during a rare spot of downtime, after he and his band had loaded in at Rams Head On Stage for a weeknight gig.
These answers are edited for length and clarity.
Spotlight: When did the music bug bite you?
My dad was a musician, a Persian hand-drummer. He played the tombak. So I was around it. But one day I found an old acoustic guitar in my parents’ basement. I picked it up and got curious about it.
I mean there was none of that ‘I want to be a rock ’n’ roll guy.’ I found a lesson book, then I asked for guitar lessons.
I took group lessons at the community center. We lived in Bowie, but I went to Spalding, graduated in 2006. Learned the G, C and D. I was like 12. And there was this one kid, like 14, and he could play. I was dumbfounded.
I immediately started writing songs and at 13 formed a punk rock band called Common Addiction. A year later, a youth group leader let us into a studio. I was a purist. I insisted on only one guitar track because, well, there was only one guitar.
Then I was in a couple of high school bands. We actually won the Maryland Hall Battle of the Bands, first place, couldn’t believe it. Yeah, there was a picture in The Capital of me playing guitar behind my head. God, I’d never do something like that again, it was so cheesy.
Our drummer got into the Berklee College of Music, so I followed him to Boston. There were a lot of production engineering guys around, I learned a lot and played in a few bands.
Spotlight: But you put it aside for a while. Cooking?
Kavoossi: Yes. I put music aside. I was cooking as a sous chef in Baltimore. I miss that, but I don’t miss the hours. I moved to Portland for a year looking to learn more about cooking.
I came back and was cooking with the same chef and playing a few open mics. Then one day, the chef and I got into a big argument. I left.
Serendipitously, Skribe and Alex Peters were doing an open mic and they let me play. I started talking to them about how they do it full time. And Alex said, ‘You can’t get another full-time job if you want to do this.’
So I decided to give it a try. I used my dad’s old RadioShack p.a. And Alex and Skribe (Aaron Yealdhall) let me sit in on their breaks and paid me like $50.
Hey, I’m making money doing this.
Spotlight: So then you didn’t look back?
Kavoossi: Well, I got a band back together and called it Kavoossi. That was three years ago, we’ve gone through lineup changes, but this one seems to be working.
Now I’m playing full time and run an open mic at Moni’s in Crofton on Wednesday nights.
Now we’re in the studio and just finished the first single, “Hatteras”, of a new album which I don’t have a name for yet. We’re recording at Sweetfoot Studios in Easton. It should be out in March.
We opened up for Kenny Loggins a while back and are sending them some stuff to see what they think about it.
Spotlight: After Jenny Brady passed you took over the Naptownmusic website, the resource for local band gigs and video coverage of all sorts of events. What made you decide to add that to your basket?
Kavoossi: A while back Laura Mackay and I started doing pop up shows at Stan and Joe’s.
We hired Mark Peria who filmed a show all in one shot. I was blown away. I fell in love with the idea of doing video. I bought a camera, and my sister taught me the basics. So I practiced with my own camera. Then people started asking if I could do videos for them. I learned as I went.
Jenny came out to the pop-up shows and saw my interest. I wanted to multi-track bands because sometimes the videos looked cool but the sound was bad. I wanted to do nice quality footage so bands could send them out for bookings.
When things got tough with her health, she came to one of the pop-up shows and said she was thinking of me to take over Naptown. How could I say no?
It has been a rocky start, figuring it all out without her here to explain all the processes. Then there was all the paperwork, switching the trade name so I could get access to the calendar and website. And talking to people to convince them I am the new guy.
Everything is rolling now and we plan to keep making it grow. The Annapolis music scene is thriving better than ever.