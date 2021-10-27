Halloween events happening in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

The Big Purple Barn in Bowie will host its second annual Trick or Treat Tour Saturday at 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Come trick or treat through the barnyard and collect goodies. Come in costume or not...your choice! Your admission gets you a self guided tour (with volunteers in place to talk to you about your animals and programs), Halloween photo vignettes, treats at each of our animal areas, costume contest, food truck, and more. Located at 6407 Hillmeade Rd, Bowie.