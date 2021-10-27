Halloween events happening in Annapolis and Anne Arundel County

Spooky events are coming to Anne Arundel County for Halloween weekend.
If you want to do something in addition to trick or treating, here are some events happening in the community in the coming days.
Farmers’ Market Halloween Extravaganza: Continuing its 40th-anniversary celebration, the Anne Arundel County Farmers’ Market will host a Halloween extravaganza on Wednesday, starting at 4 p.m,; Saturday at 7 a.m. and Sunday at 10 a.m. The market will give away 50 pumpkins to the first 50 kids and host other activities including pumpkin painting and cookie decorating. A DJ will be spinning tunes and spooky Halloween music.
Hammond-Harwood House Museum will have its annual Pumpkin Walk on Thursday at 3:30 p.m.. Families will begin by enjoying a superstitions tour of the mansion to learn about the curious customs of the 18th century. The event will continue with a parade and end with activity stations in our fenced-in garden: witch storytelling, pumpkin toss, and a take-home craft. Costumes encouraged. $10 per child. $5 Members. Located at 19 Maryland Avenue, Annapolis.
Historic Linthicum Walks is having a haunted Halloween scavenger hunt from dawn until dusk daily. Located at 2295 Davidsonville Road, Linthicum.
Anne Arundel County Fair Halloween happenings will be from Friday to Sunday, 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. Located at 1450 General’s Highway (Route 178), Crownsville.
Saturday
Anne Arundel County Animal Care & Control will host its annual Howl-O-Ween Paw-ty Saturday at 10 a.m. – 2 p.m. Meet adoptable pets, and enjoy games and activities for kids, a costume parade and a raffle to benefit animals. Located at 411 Maxwell Frye Rd, Millersville.
Anne Arundel County Police Department will have a Trunk-or-Treat event on Saturday, from 11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Located at 8495 Veterans Highway in Millersville.
Rommel Harley-Davidson in Annapolis will host its second Annual Trunk or Treat event, Saturday at 11 a.m. – 3 p.m. Come out for trunk or treating, bring your bike and decorate it so the kids can trick or treat. There will also be pumpkin decorating, free hot dogs and burgers, and s’mores by the firepit. Located at 30 Hudson St, Annapolis.
The Big Purple Barn in Bowie will host its second annual Trick or Treat Tour Saturday at 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. Come trick or treat through the barnyard and collect goodies. Come in costume or not...your choice! Your admission gets you a self guided tour (with volunteers in place to talk to you about your animals and programs), Halloween photo vignettes, treats at each of our animal areas, costume contest, food truck, and more. Located at 6407 Hillmeade Rd, Bowie.
Annapolis Town Center Fall Fest returns on Saturday from 12 p.m. – 4 p.m. There will be a hay maze, pumpkin painting, a tractor ride and live DJ. The first 300 kids will receive a trick-or-treat bag of candy. Located at 1906 Towne Centre Blvd, Annapolis.
Sunday
Odenton Lodge #209 will host its second annual Trunk or Treat Sunday at 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Costumed kids can receive candy from roughly 50 decorated cars. There will also be games, prizes and ghost stories. Located at 1206 Stehlike Drive, Odenton.