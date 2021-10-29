Hillsmere ‘Halloween man’ brings a 20-foot monster that dines on humans to Annapolis

Dave Gleason started with a doodle at the table and brought a life-sized, human-eating monster to life in his front yard in Hillsmere.
Gleason built his 20-foot monster out of wooden pallets and roofing paper.
He started building the second weekend of October and it took over 32 hours to complete.
“I did it all by myself. My friends would come by and bring me food because they know I would work through lunch,” Gleason said. “My wife does miss me in the month of October because all my time is out here doing this.”
He is worried about the wind blowing down pieces of his monster with the extreme weather expected Halloween weekend.
For the last three years Gleason has built a spectacle in his front yard. Last year, he made a a skeleton pushing 2020 down the toilet, which is his favorite, and two years ago it was a large shark eating a surfer. He didn’t think he would be able to top the toilet idea, but people have been saying this year is their favorite one. He plans to scale them down next year since this monster took so much work.
“Halloween is my favorite. I’m like a little kid when it comes to this holiday,” Gleason said. “It makes me feel good. I tell people if they want attention to build something in your front yard. People have traveled to come to see the monster. "
Gleason said the community has been loving the monster and stopping to take pictures of it. There’s no HOA in the neighborhood, so he doesn’t have to worry about being asked to remove the monster. He lives across from the Key School and he said the kids after school are enjoying the monster.
Gleason is expecting a lot of trick-or-treaters this year and bought several pounds of candy to hand out. His favorite of the holiday is seeing the reactions he gets from people. He said, at night, the monster’s eyes and mouth almost glow in dark.
Gleason’s favorite Halloween movies are the “Halloween” movies and his favorite candy is Snickers. He will be dressing up as Duff Man from the Simpsons this year.
He tries to not build his displays gory or scary and keeps them PG for the kids.
“I don’t want to give kids nightmares and end up needing therapy later down the line about the guy on the end of the street,” he joked.
Gleason does feel a sense of pressure to outdo himself but he enjoys it. He has a nickname going around that people call him, the “Halloween Man.”
“I told my wife one year, ‘I will put an inflatable something out there’ but she said the house will be egged and we will be kicked out community,” he laughed. “I have to keep raising the bar. I don’t want people to think I’m a devil, goth weirdo guy, I just enjoy the holiday. It’s a cool nickname, I’ll take it.”