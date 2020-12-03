Guide to the weekend: First Sunday Holiday Market, ‘Collecting in Quarantine,’ Polar Bear Plunge and more

The Maryland State Police Polar Bear Plunge will go online, a first in the 25-year history of the popular event at Sandy Point State Park. The event is a fundraiser for the nonprofit group that draws thousands of plungers who raise money with a dip in the chilly waters of the Chesapeake Bay. Driven by the coronavirus pandemic, Special Olympics Maryland encouraged all plungers to send in videos of them plunging for a two-month-long virtual competition, with weekly prizes for Plungers of the Week and ultimately determining the Plunger of the Year. The virtual plunge will be held from Dec. 8 to Jan. 31. Anyone can participate in the event from anywhere.