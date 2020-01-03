The juror for this exhibition is Sara Allen, Prigodich, Anne Arundel Community College. The works will be on display in the public hallways and the first-floor wing, as well as in the Anne Arundel County Delegation room. The Lowe House is a building for the people, and this is a great opportunity to see how Anne Arundel County and the state of Maryland embrace the arts, and value it is a key component to the health and welfare of our community and society. Join MFA, the artists and Anne Arundel County legislators for an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3.