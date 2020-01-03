Happy New Year! Last year was a whirlwind of activity, and we welcome 2020 with little change in pace.
I hope you’ve had an opportunity to take a breath and reflect on 2019 and start a plan for 2020. I’m looking back not just on 2019, but the past 10 years in Annapolis. What a difference a decade can make!
There’s always been wonderful art by talented artists in Annapolis. Even though there were exceptional exhibits by commercial galleries and the Mitchell Gallery, there were fewer artists on display than today, and the word outside our area (notably inside both Beltways) was that it was still, by and large, an “art hobbyist” town.
Bottom line: If you knew about Annapolis, then you knew there was great art to be found. It was a hidden treasure that the outside world would happen upon and be pleasantly surprised.
That is no longer the case. Every year the art scene in Annapolis has expanded exponentially, in breadth and depth. Through hard work, creative outreach and collaboration of the gallerists and non-profits — and the encouragement by our local and state governments — the floodgates have opened. The quantity of quality artists working and showing has grown substantially, and the types of art embraced is no longer restricted to the traditional and classical. International artists vie to participate in Paint Annapolis.
Well-established art associations choose Annapolis to exhibit their high-profile annually publicized events. There are now few genres that are not represented, and we are enjoying a more well-rounded experience by exposure to art that is different and mind-opening.
When things are intense on a social and political perspective, it is even more important to provide the balance that is provided through art. To paraphrase the sentiments of some of our greatest leaders: Art is a critical foundation to a well-rounded and healthy society that opens minds, encourages inclusion and provides opportunities for any who choose to aspire to greatness.
Annapolis has always been lovely; I, for one, have witnessed it becoming even more positive and joyful than ever. I believe the willingness to embrace art, accept the new and experience the unknown is one very important factor in its blossoming.
The year is starting out wonderfully – looking forward to another decade of great art!
McBride Gallery opens the year showcasing new artwork by 10 artists in the exhibit “New in the New Year.” All have a reputation for excellence and are award winners in numerous national juried exhibitions. Featured show artists include: Cynthia Feustel, Jacalyn Beam, David Heath, Ken Karlic, Stacy Lund Levy, David Diaz, Carol Lee Thompson, Julia Rogers and Matthew Hillier
The new works are an exciting addition, ranging from figurative to floral, landscape and marine. The exhibit opens tomorrow and runs through Feb. 10. Because the winter weather can be unpredictable (to say the least!), there will be no formal reception for this exhibition, but McBride Gallery invites you to stop in daily… always something new to see!
Maryland Federation of Art begins the year with a number of exciting exhibits:
In the Circle Gallery, the MFA “Winter Member Show” is a selection of works in a variety of 2D and 3D media by MFA members from all over the country, juried by Adah Rose Bitterbaum, director and owner of Adah Rose Gallery. Running through January 25, this exhibition is comprised of a variety of styles and genres, stimulating the mind and warming the heart; perfect for a respite from the winter weather. Join them for an opening reception from 3 to 5 p.m., Jan. 12.
“Focal Point” will follow at the MFA Circle Gallery, opening Jan. 30 and running through Feb. 29. What fun and inspiring digital pieces! See how these creative artists got technical with their artwork. This selection hosts a myriad of pieces that pushes your perception of digital art. This exhibition gives you a glimpse into how art has evolved through technology, and how technology has evolved through the exploration of art. Juried by Margaret Adams, Assistant Professor of Photography at Radford University, the opening reception will be held Feb. 9
“Light and Shadow” is currently showing at MFA Curve Gallery through January 30. Tend to shy away from the shadows? Or intrigued by them? Either way, you will enjoy this exhibition, which features dynamic pieces that use contrast to reveal forms and textures in ways organic and geometric ways. The juror of this exhibition is Susan Badder, retired adjunct professor of art history at MICA (Maryland Institute College of Art). Visit Circle Gallery to view this exhibition on the screen, or view it online.
MFA has once again been invited to exhibit artwork at the Lowe House of Delegates in Annapolis. The annual “MFA Lowe House Exhibition” opens Jan. 19, and will be on display throughout the Maryland General Assembly 2020 legislative session. Original 2-D and 3-D works created in any media were selected from entries by either MFA Members or Anne Arundel County residents.
The juror for this exhibition is Sara Allen, Prigodich, Anne Arundel Community College. The works will be on display in the public hallways and the first-floor wing, as well as in the Anne Arundel County Delegation room. The Lowe House is a building for the people, and this is a great opportunity to see how Anne Arundel County and the state of Maryland embrace the arts, and value it is a key component to the health and welfare of our community and society. Join MFA, the artists and Anne Arundel County legislators for an opening reception from 6 to 8 p.m. Feb. 3.
The Mitchell Gallery opens the New Year on Jan. 9 with the exhibition, “ReTooled: Highlights from the Hechinger Collection.” Many local residents may well remember the Hechinger Co., an American chain of home improvement centers in business from 1911 to 1999.
John Hechinger had a collection of tool related art that filled the walls of the headquarters in Landover. Painters, photographers, sculptors Arman, Berenice Abbott, Mark Blumenstein, Red Grooms, Jacob Lawrence, Fernand Léger, Claes Oldenburg, James Rosenquist, and Roger Shimomura, are among the many artists represented in the exhibition of over 40 works. These imaginative artists use paintbrushes, scrap metal, old tools, wood, and other media for their impressive sculptures, while expressions in paint and silkscreen-many in a tongue-in-cheek manner-round out this whimsical exhibition.
Among the events planned is Art Express, a lunchtime lecture at 12:15 p.m. Jan. 15, and the Sunday Afternoon Lecture presented by Hechinger Collection sculptor Mark Blumenstein at 3 p.m. Jan. 25. The lectures are free, but registration is requested. Woodworker and metalsmith Shannon McDowell will lead a “Tuesday Try-It” workshop for adults from 3 to 4:30 p.m. Feb. 4. Registration is required for the workshop. The exhibition is toured by International Arts & Artists, Washington, DC and will be on view through February 23.
Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts has three exhibitions, all with an opening reception and Artist in Residence Open Studios from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Jan. 16:
- Chaney Gallery: “40 Under 40: National Artist Showcase” is a collaborative exhibit between MHCA and MFA and is only display through Feb. 29. Celebrating 40 years of arts experiences and education at Maryland Hall, the cultural core dedicates an exhibit to showcase a juried exhibition of 40 talented artists, 40 years of age or under, from around the country, and in a wide variety of media. The artists were selected by Jose Ruiz, Director of Curatorial Practice MFA Program at Maryland Institute College of Art (MICA).
- Martino Gallery: “Things are Looking Down: Drone Photography by Rich Isaacman, is open through Feb. 29. Flying a drone is like having a portable skyscraper, offering striking vantage points and visual perspectives that are not otherwise available to earthbound viewers. Local photographer Rich Isaacman's drone explorations encompass ice on the Chesapeake, vertical views of Hawaii's coral reefs, and otherworldly panoramas.
- The Openshaw Balcony Gallery presents “Maryland Photography Alliance: Fine Art Imagery”, The Maryland Photography Alliance is comprised of 18 independent clubs whose goal is to encourage the understanding and appreciation of photography. This exhibition is a representation of the work from a talented group of artists, in member clubs, throughout Maryland. Exhibition is open through Feb. 19.
Annapolis Marine Art Gallery is showcasing work by some of the best of maritime artists in their “Collector’s Room”. Join all those that sail up and down the east coast that know about this gallery… some of the finest marine art in the country. If you haven’t visited in a while, make it a New Year’s resolution to see what’s new in the world of maritime art.
Paul’s Homewood Café continues to exhibit the stunning works by MFA artists Merrilyne Hendrickson and Jeff Voigt through the end of January. “Celebrating the Beauty of Nature” is a wonderful backdrop to an excellent dining experience. Beautiful skies alit with sunset hues and iconic architecture and scenery can be seen throughout the show. What a warm show to have in the winter!
Soul Annapolis, in coordination with MFA, continues to exhibit the exquisite photography of MFA member Kate Stillwell. Stillwell has an exceptional and unique eye, as demonstrated in this specially curated exhibition of her work encompassing landscape, abstract and urban pieces. Another opportunity to absorb the beauty of the artwork while enjoy a great dining experience.
Patrice Drago is a painter, writer and Artist In Residence at Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts, website: www.patricedrago.com. This column is written in cooperation with the Annapolis Gallery Association. Contact Patrice at art@patricedrago.com.