Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Edgar Herrera coming to Annapolis for the first time, promises growing orchestra and diversity

Executive Director of Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Edgar Herrera arrives in Annapolis this week. While he was hired in May, he has been working 2,381 miles away from his home in Mexico City.
Working remotely with Maestro José-Luis Novo, the two have transitioned the ASO into a virtual performance orchestra with a new streaming platform and subscription offering designed to be state of the art and priced affordably for more families.
Herrera talked with The Capital on how it has been working remotely and what he expects in Annapolis.
How has it been working in Mexico City? And how do you expect the transition to in-person to be?
Working from Mexico was easier than I thought. I moved forward as if I were in Annapolis- studying maps, thinking about the location and how to reach people. Planning a marketing campaign is never easy, but I did a lot of research to learn as much as I could. There were a few things that kept catching me. For instance, working with the time difference. Also, speaking in English and talking in terms of dollars all day, only to switch to Spanish and pesos when I was done. And quality internet in Mexico City is extremely expensive compared to here, but it was a must with Zoom calls and video work.
With you and Maestro José-Luis Novo being Spanish speaking leaders of ASO, what kind of diversity does that bring to the program?
When I was interviewed, I was asked about reaching a greater Hispanic audience, that was important. We added Spanish subtitles to the spoken portions of our streaming performances. I was also on Telemundo news broadcast last week, reaching countless Spanish speaking people in Maryland and around the world. When José-Luis and I talk one-to-one, we speak in Spanish. When in a group, we speak in English. That has been a good thing because there are some words in the Spanish language that you don’t have in English. It helps us both. While you don’t need to be Hispanic to reach that audience, it is an advantage and we are working to connect.
How has the launch of the new streaming platform been?
The negotiations and technical issues were challenging, but it came together right on time. We have already seen hundreds of replays of the first concert and received feedback from close to 50% of the audience, with many responders getting into the fine details of the music. That is an engaged audience, exactly what we want to see. The streaming platform has no limit to audience numbers. We are taking music beyond the walls of our concert hall. People in Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong bought tickets for the last performance. That is exciting.
Are you excited to see ASO perform in person? And which performance are you looking forward to the most?
I can’t wait to meet the musicians in person. I know how they sound from the live stream, but I want to be there to watch how they perform. Music is composed and performed by people, and I want to get to know them. I’m really looking forward to the fourth Masterworks Concert on March 21, 2021, that includes Tchaikovsky’s Piano Concerto. Tickets are online at SymphonyPlus.org
What was the hardest part about working remotely? What do you think will be easier with the switch to in person?
Like all people working from home, time management is a challenge. My wife and I have twin 2-year-old daughters, a dog and two cats. We have no family, no grandma, nearby to help. We were not ready for that. The girls get up early in the morning, and they need all the attention. We’ve learned a lot.
What things have you heard about Annapolis? What’s the first thing want to do when you are here?
The first thing I heard about Annapolis is the Naval Academy. I look forward to seeing more of that. You can’t research anything about Annapolis without boats and sailing coming up. I’d love to take my wife and daughters out on the water. And, of course, I want to try the food. I’ve read about some great food here. I particularly like spicy foods. I’d be happy to hear where your readers would recommend.
On the 24th you all will be showcasing Black composers, what made you all want to do that? And why was it important for ASO to represent them?
Music comes in only two categories- good and bad. And that is dependent on your taste. Music has no color. You listen, you like it and you want to learn more. I was incredibly pleased that José-Luis put Samuel Coleridge-Taylor and Coleridge-Taylor Perkinson on the program because they are not performed as much as they should be. Their music is fantastic, and more people should experience it.
What are the wind instruments up to? And when can people expect performances from them?
We have not been able to put them on stage with other musicians because of how their instruments move air. We have been paying them, despite them not being able to perform. I’m hoping they can be back for performances after the first of the year. The concert this weekend features the Copland Clarinet Concerto with ASO’s Robert DiLutis as the only wind instrument. We’ve taken extra care about his placement on stage and in the program order, so he is the last work. Wind instruments are such a key component to the symphony, and we want to find safe ways to work them back in.
Where do you see ASO in a year or two?
I have a clear vision: we are going to learn to live around this and be much better for it. We will never stop live streaming, even once we return to in-person audiences. That means different programs to entertain a wider, more diverse people. I see a significant portion of our audience remaining virtual from places all over the world. Also, we will feature work from women composers and people of color who have not been well represented in concert play. And I see us doing more concerts. We have around seven a year now, but I’d like to grow that. We will seek new technology like virtual reality or augmented reality components with the goal of being more interactive. There is so much exciting territory to explore as we define the modern symphony orchestra, and ASO is at the forefront of that movement.