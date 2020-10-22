Annapolis Symphony Orchestra Executive Director Edgar Herrera coming to Annapolis for the first time, promises growing orchestra and diversity

I have a clear vision: we are going to learn to live around this and be much better for it. We will never stop live streaming, even once we return to in-person audiences. That means different programs to entertain a wider, more diverse people. I see a significant portion of our audience remaining virtual from places all over the world. Also, we will feature work from women composers and people of color who have not been well represented in concert play. And I see us doing more concerts. We have around seven a year now, but I’d like to grow that. We will seek new technology like virtual reality or augmented reality components with the goal of being more interactive. There is so much exciting territory to explore as we define the modern symphony orchestra, and ASO is at the forefront of that movement.