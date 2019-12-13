Annapolis Symphony Academy Holiday Concert
Student musicians in the Annapolis Symphony Academy are having a free concert at 5 p.m. Sunday at Temple Beth Shalom in Arnold. The performance will feature holiday classics and original music by up-and-coming composer Ajibola Jeremy Rivers. The symphony will perform Rivers’ first string orchestra work, titled “The Festival Gigue.”
Santa Speedo Run
Annapolis’ annual Santa Speedo Run and Toy Drive will be held from 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in Annapolis. Registration and toy donation will take place from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at O’Brien’s on Main Street. After a group photo, the race begins at 12:30 p.m. Runners don speedos and other holiday attire for the one-mile race around downtown Annapolis. A post-run party will feature tunes by band Sly 45.
Ugly Christmas Sweater Party
For dog owners who want to showcase their pup’s adorable or hilarious holiday sweaters, head over to Leash Free Living from noon to 3 p.m. Sunday on Lincoln Drive. The dog training company invites Annapolis residents to bring their dogs and their holiday spirit and join the party that will feature training games and other fun activities.
Bykes 2 Tykes
Children will receive free bicycles from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Greene Turtle on Jennifer Road in Annapolis courtesy of Next Big Thing Productions. Volunteers can help organizers assemble bikes for the event. Sponsors are asked to donate $100 toward getting a child a new bike, helmet, lunch and craft supplies. Kids will come to see Santa and leave with a surprise new bike. Children will also be making crafts to give as gifts for residents of BayWoods of Annapolis retirement community. The annual event benefits local non-profits such as The Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Wellness House of Annapolis, Annapolis Jaycees and the Adams United Methodist Church.
To sponsor a Tyke, donations can be made via Paypal to Bykes2tykes@gmail.com or by cash or check at The Green Turtle. For more information contact Bykes 2 Tykes at 443-822-1417 or NextBIGThingproductions@gmail.com.
15th annual performance of ‘The Nutcracker’
Ashley Canterna Hardy and Derek Dunn, a principal dancer with the Boston Ballet, will lead the 15th annual performance of “The Nutcracker” by the Maryland Festival Ballet and students of the Edna Lee Dance Studio on Friday, Saturday and Sunday at Chesapeake High School in Pasadena. Performances at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, with 2 p.m. performances on Saturday and Sunday. Tickets are $20-$25, with group rates available, a tututix.com/client/ednaleedancestudio/ or by calling 410-859-8544.