Children will receive free bicycles from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at The Greene Turtle on Jennifer Road in Annapolis courtesy of Next Big Thing Productions. Volunteers can help organizers assemble bikes for the event. Sponsors are asked to donate $100 toward getting a child a new bike, helmet, lunch and craft supplies. Kids will come to see Santa and leave with a surprise new bike. Children will also be making crafts to give as gifts for residents of BayWoods of Annapolis retirement community. The annual event benefits local non-profits such as The Boys & Girls Clubs of Annapolis & Anne Arundel County, Wellness House of Annapolis, Annapolis Jaycees and the Adams United Methodist Church.