Eastport Oyster Boys open new Front Stairs concert series Friday at Maryland Hall

It’s been a challenging six months for the Eastport Oyster Boys, as it has for almost everyone.
Since the coronavirus pandemic arrived in mid-March, the popular Annapolis quartet canceled 50 shows as music venues shut down and they took precautions to avoid testing positive for COVID-19.
So, principal band members Kevin Brooks, Tom Guay, Andy Fegley and Mike Lange jumped at the chance to restart their live performances Friday night at an innovative, virus-cautious concert series launched by Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts.
“This is our home port, and this is Maryland Hall and it’s a perfect evening of sharing not only our music but our love of Annapolis and the Chesapeake,” Brooks said Thursday morning while drinking some coffee at home.
After six months of being dark because of coronavirus pandemic restrictions on crowds, Maryland Hall for the Creative arts is turning its front lawn into an open-air concert setting. And they chose the Eastport Oyster Boys to open the series, calling on a group with long, deep ties to the city’s cultural Arts Center.
“It’s our favorite venue to play here in the Annapolis region,” Brooks said. “With the (Annapolis Symphony Orchestra) or by ourselves.”
The Front Stairs series is slated to include concerts, film screenings and community conversations. Soul singer Carronne Jones debuted the concept earlier this month to a virtual audience for a live-streamed Arts Alive! fundraiser for the hall. Maryland Hall is now as many outdoor events as the fall weather will allow.
Indoor performances were barred under emergency orders from Gov. Larry Hogan last spring in response to the pandemic, which has killed more than 3,000 Maryland residents and infected thousands more. Anne Arundel County is moving to reopen at a slower pace than some other parts of the state, reflecting the county Health Department’s assessments of the risks posed by the rate of spread by the virus.
COVID-19 has been particularly fatal for people 50 and older. That, as Brooks explains it, puts about half of the Eastport Oyster Boys in the danger zone. The group has turned down some offers to perform in venues where they thought the risk to the members, the families and their fans was too great.
“We’re just trying to be smart, responsible and continue to be safe,” he said.
Maryland Hall in a statement this week announcing the concert that this safe gathering of audiences outside will help prepare its staff for a transition to reopening the indoor theaters later this year. Some of the resident companies at Maryland Hall, the orchestra and the Ballet Theatre of Maryland, have come up with their own solutions that include a mix of in-person and streaming performances.
But the audience is crucial to an Eastport Oyster Boys concert, which mixes folks music, wry humor and an easy banter from Brooks.
“This is really a step forward for us,” Brooks said.
Tickets should be purchased in advance, and guests should bring their own chairs or blankets for outside seating. Evening temperatures Friday night will dip into the 50s, but skies are forecast to be clear.
The audience will be limited, masks will be required and there will be temperature checks at the entrance. Guests will have to sit with members of their household only and keep a 6-foot distance from other parties. Maryland Hall is using enhanced cleaning techniques for the building and restrooms.
In their time off the road, the Oyster Boys have taken the time to rethink their songs and prepare for their future. The group is starting to book new performances as music venues slowly reopen. Current county rules limit performance venues to 75 percent capacity outdoors, and 50 percent indoors.
In the 20-plus years that the group has been performing, it’s developed a number of standards for its act. Songs come and go, but there’s always a good chance any Eastport Oyster Boys concert will perform “Good Hat, Good Dog, Good Boat,” “The Water is Wide,” “Downy Ocean, Hon,” and more recent songs like the response to the 2018 murder of Capital Gazette staff members, “Rise up! We are all in this together!”
That talent for being topical will be on display Friday night.
“We’ve come up with a trio of songs that reflect the current challenges and current traditions,” Brooks said. “When you hear COVID in a song, it’s going to have a wink in our eye and in our voices.”
The four regulars will be joined by regular bassist Pete Miller and a “surprise guest.”
The concert starts at 6:30 p.m. Tickets are $10 and are on sale now at marylandhall.org. Maryland Hall is located at 801 Chase St. in Annapolis.