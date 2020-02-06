Brian chose the shrimp and grits ($17). I have had shrimp and grits many times, including in New Orleans. I have to say that these were the best that I have ever tasted. I’m not sure exactly what is going on with this dish, but it was like a flavor explosion with every bit. The grits were tender and the bits of salty ham just put this dish over the top. I would go back for this shrimp and grits any day of the week.