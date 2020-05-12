Jumping ahead of Hogan’s announcement, Anne Arundel public library sets June reopening date

Anne Arundel County Public Library will begin reopening all branches next month after eight weeks of being closed by coronavirus precautions.
Jumping ahead of an anticipated announcement Gov, Larry Hogan Wednesday afternoon, the system will start offering curbside pickup on June 8 and begin limited indoor service on June 15, library officials announced Monday.
Curbside pickup is part of stage one in Hogan’s “Maryland Strong: Roadmap to Recovery” plan. But county libraries won’t open if they can’t have more than 50 people in the building at one time, Library spokeswoman Christine Feldmann said.
Library officials are still discussing reopening details with the health department, Feldmann said.
“Our staff are eager to again serve the public in person," Library CEO Skip Auld said in a statement released by the library.
“While we may not be able to provide all our services immediately, we look forward to reconnecting with our customers who are like family members.”
County Executive Steuart Pittman said Tuesday that he expects Hogan to announce partial reopening measures Wednesday, though it’s unclear exactly what that will look like. He said the county would coordinate with the other largest counties, and take it’s cues on easing restrictions from the health Department.
Library staff at all locations will offer curbside pick up from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Saturday.
Customers can place holds for items online like they normally would. Once they’re notified that the item is available, they can drive up to the library, call a number and an employee will bring out their items.
Feldmann said the library is hoping to keep the program after coronavirus precautions are lifted if customers enjoy it.
If they are able to open, all branches will start limited indoor service a week later, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday.
The reduced hours will ensure staff have time to disinfect high traffic areas and returned books, movies and music without opportunities for large groups to congregate, Auld said.
The new Michael E. Busch Annapolis Library in Annapolis is set to open in July.
All in-person library programs are canceled through Aug. 31. Some library programs will be held in the fall depending on state directives on gathering sizes, library officials said.
Since the system’s closure on March 13, the library has extended its digital collection of eBooks, eAudiobooks, eMagazines and databases and offered dozens of virtual programs on its Facebook page and on Zoom.
“Even though the way we do business may have temporarily changed, we remain committed to serving the public by providing education, enrichment and inspiration for all,” Auld said.